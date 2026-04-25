Tortugas Snap Six-Game Losing Streak, Hold off Jupiter 3-2

Published on April 24, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







JUPITER, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas built an early lead and leaned on strong pitching late to secure a 3-2 win over the Jupiter Hammerheads on Friday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, snapping a six-game losing streak.

The Rundown

Daytona struck first in the second inning. Arnaldo Lantigua led off with a double, and Mason Neville followed by launching a two-run home run to right field, his first of the season, giving the Tortugas a 2-0 lead.

Jupiter answered immediately in the bottom half.

After a one out walk and a single, Julio Henriquez delivered a two-run single to tie the game at 2-2, with an error bringing in the second run.

Daytona regained the lead in the fourth. Tyson Lewis doubled to open the inning, and Lantigua followed with another double to left, bringing Lewis home to make it 3-2.

From there, the pitching staff took over.

On the Mound

Ovis Portes worked four innings, allowing two runs (one earned) while striking out nine to keep Daytona in front early.

Abraham Gaitan was sharp in relief, tossing three scoreless innings and allowing just one hit to earn the win.

Dominic Scheffler closed the door, working the final two innings without allowing a run to secure the save. Scheffler worked around a hit-by-pitch in the eighth and retired the side in order in the ninth.

Stat of the Game

15 - Portes led the Florida State League with 15 swings and misses, the highest total in the league on the night.

Notes

- Daytona improves to 6-13 on the season.

- The Tortugas snapped a six-game losing streak.

- Daytona earned its first save of the season.

- Daytona is now 1-3 in one-run games.

- Drew Davies extended his on-base streak to 13 games.

- Lantigua collected his third multi-hit game of the season going 2-4 with two doubles.

- Daytona improves to 3-7 on the road.

- Jupiter falls to 8-11 and is now 5-2 against Daytona this season.

Next Up

Daytona continues its series in Jupiter on Saturday, April 25th. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. ET.







Florida State League Stories from April 24, 2026

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