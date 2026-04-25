Bullard's Big Night Not Enough as Jays Fall 5-4

Published on April 24, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







Ft. Myers, FL - Despite jumping out to a pair of early leads and mounting a late comeback bid, the Dunedin Blue Jays dropped their third straight, falling 5-4 to the Ft. Myers Mighty Mussels on Friday night at Hammond Stadium in game four of a six-game set.

KEY PERFORMERS

RHP Dayne Pengelly (3.2 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 0 BB, 2 K) hurled 3.2 shutout frames in his third start of the season, striking out four.

Pengelly faced one over the minimum in his outing.

CF Blaine Bullard (4-for-5, HR, 3B, 2 RBI, 3 R, 2 SB) turned in a career night at the plate, recording a career-high four hits highlighted by an RBI triple in the 5th inning, and solo homer in the 9th.

Bullard either scored or drove in all four Dunedin runs in the contest and fell a double shy of the cycle.

His solo blast in the 9th marked his team-high fourth long ball of the year, T-2nd in the FSL.

His solo shot left the bat at 103.3 MPH and traveled 383 ft.

Bullard added two stolen bags and has six stolen bases over his last four games without being caught.







Florida State League Stories from April 24, 2026

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