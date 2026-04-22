Beckles Delivers Go-Ahead Hit in Series-Opening Win

Published on April 21, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







Ft. Myers, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays held on in a late-inning thriller on Tuesday night, downing the Ft. Myers Mighty Mussels 3-2 in their series opener at Hammond Stadium.

KEY PERFORMERS

RHP Troy Guthrie (4 IP, 1 R, 3 H, 0 BB, 4 K) hurled four innings of one-run ball with four strikeouts.

He faced the minimum over his first 3.1 innings of work.

Guthrie has allowed one run or less in three of his four outings this season.

RHP Jack Eshleman (2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 0 K) collected his league-leading third save, hurling shutout 8th and 9th frames in which he faced the minimum.

1B David Beckles (2-for-3, RBI, 2B, BB) smacked the go-ahead RBI single in the 8th inning to give the Blue Jays a 3-2 lead as part of a two-hit night.

2B Dariel Ramon (2-for-4, 2B, R, SB) continued his tear at the plate with a two-hit game and is now 7-last-14 (.500) over his last four games.

Ramon logged his third multi-hit game over his last four.

He also stole his seventh base, tied for the team lead.







Florida State League Stories from April 21, 2026

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