Mercedes' Go-Ahead Homer Lifts Mussels to Third Win in a Row

Published on April 24, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels defeated the Dunedin Blue Jays by a score of 5-4 on Friday night at Lee Health Sports Complex.

Much like last night, the Mighty Mussels' (12-7) offense fought hard to avoid the shutdown inning after Dunedin (9-10) extended their early lead. Training 3-1 in the fifth inning against Luis Victorino (0-1), Byron Chourio clubbed a leadoff home run to center field at 102 mph for his first blast of the season, making it 3-2.

Ricardo Pena followed with a walk and a double by Yilber Herrera set the table for the top of the order. After the next two hitters failed to drive in the runners, Yasser Mercedes smoked an opposite field 352-foot home run to give Fort Myers its first lead, 5-3.

Mercedes has now connected on three extra-base hits in his last two games.

Fort Myers sent Matthew Dalquist to the mound to make his second start of the season. He struck out leadoff hitter Dariel Ramon, then allowed a base hit to Blaine Bullard.

David Beckles singles two batters later, followed by Enmanuel Bonilla who did the same. Bonilla's hit scored Ramon, giving Dunedin a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. The righty ended up stranding the bases loaded in the first.

Dalquist worked a scoreless second inning, facing the minimum. After a two-out hit-by-pitch of Ramon, Dalquist caught the runner leaning and R. Pena applied the tag to end the top of the second inning.

Still 1-0 Dunedin in the bottom of the fourth inning, Jayson Bass reached on an error on a flyball to left field and advanced to second on the misplay. Ian Daugherty took advantage of the error, ripping an RBI single into left field, and Fort Myers tied the score 1-1.

A one-out rally in the top of the fifth put Dunedin back in front. Ramon walked, then Blaine Bullard tripled to straight-away center field. Adrian Pinto followed up with a double to give the Blue Jays a 3-1 lead halfway through the game.

Chourio and Mercedes connected on their fifth inning home runs to flip the lead and change the momentum of the game.

Michael Hilker Jr. (2-0), who got the final two outs for Dalquist in the fifth, continued to pitch well in innings six and seven. Hilker Jr. allowed two hits over 2.2 innings, shutting down the Dunedin offense after the Mussels took the lead.

Mitch Mueller relieved him in the eighth inning, striking out one Blue Jay across a clean frame of work.

Brian Zeldin (S2) got the ball in the ninth inning. He allowed a two-out home run to Bullard, who had four hits on the night, but rebounded to lock down the save and finish off the third win in a row for Fort Myers.

The series continues on Saturday, April 25. The Mighty Mussels will send Jonathan Stevens (2-0, 3.65) to the mound, Dunedin will counter with southpaw Brandon Barriera (0-1, 5.87). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. with coverage beginning at 5:40 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.







Florida State League Stories from April 24, 2026

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