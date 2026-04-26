Hammerheads Surge Early, Defeat Tortugas 10-2

Published on April 25, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







JUPITER, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas fell to the Jupiter Hammerheads, 10-2, on Saturday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The Rundown

Jupiter struck immediately in the first. Carter Johnson led off with a single and Andres Valor followed with a base hit before swiping second. With two in scoring position, Andrew Salas lined a two-run double to right, giving Jupiter a quick 2-0 lead.

The Hammerheads added on in the third. Valor worked a walk, stole second, and scored when Salas singled to left. A throwing error allowed Salas to move into scoring position as Jupiter extended the lead to 3-0.

Daytona answered in the fourth with a well-built inning. Arnaldo Lantigua singled, Mason Neville followed with a base hit, and Rafhlmil Torres drew a walk to load the bases. Ichiro Cano then grounded into a force out that plated Lantigua, trimming the deficit to 3-1.

Jupiter broke the game open in the bottom of the fourth. Three walks loaded the bases before a sacrifice fly from Salas made it 4-1. Another walk forced in a run, and after a pitching change, Julio Henriquez reached on an error that allowed two more runs to score, pushing the lead to 7-1.

The Tortugas got one back in the fifth. Jacob Friend turned on a pitch and launched a solo home run to right, his fourth of the season, cutting the deficit to 7-2.

Jupiter continued to add on late. A heads-up baserunning play in the fifth brought home another run, an RBI single from Abrahan Ramirez in the seventh made it 9-2, and a sacrifice fly in the eighth capped the scoring at 10-2. Pitching

Lisnerkin Lantigua worked 3.0 innings, allowing three runs on five hits while issuing four walks.

Nelfri Payano struggled to find the zone in relief, walking five and allowing four runs (two earned) in 0.2 innings.

Kyle McCoy provided length out of the bullpen, tossing 4.1 innings while allowing three runs (two earned) and striking out four. Stat of the Game

9 - The Tortugas recorded nine hits but stranded nine runners on base, scoring just two runs despite consistent traffic. Notes

- Daytona falls to 6-14 on the season.

- Jupiter has now won 6 of 8 meetings against Daytona this year.

- Daytona is now 3-7 on the road.

- Daytona is 1-9 when scoring fewer than five runs.

- Friend hit his 4th home run of the season, now tied for 2nd in the FSL.

- Friend recorded his 2nd three-hit game and 4th multi-hit game of the season.

- Henley recorded his 6th multi-hit game of the season.

- Neville extended his on-base streak to 7 games.

- Cano extended his on-base streak to 4 games. Next Up

Daytona concludes its six-game series in Jupiter on Sunday, April 26th. First pitch is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET.







Florida State League Stories from April 25, 2026

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