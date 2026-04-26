Jupiter Secures Series Victory with 10-2 Victory over Daytona Saturday Night

Published on April 25, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (9-11) beat the Daytona Tortugas (6-14) by a final score of 10-2 on Saturday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The victory secured their second series win of the season and first in a six-game set.

The Hammerheads scored first in the bottom of the first inning off Daytona starting pitcher Lisnerkin Lantigua (L, 1-2). Carter Johnson and Andres Valor started the inning off with back-to-back singles. Valor stole his eighth base of the year to put runners at second and third base. The next hitter, Andrew Salas, hit a bloop two-RBI double down the right field line which scored both runners to give Jupiter an early 2-0 lead.

In the top of the third inning, Kyle Henley hit a one-out triple down the right field line. However, Carlos Sanchez executed a perfect pickoff throw from behind home plate over to third baseman Abrahan Ramirez to get the second out of the inning with no runs across for Daytona.

Jupiter scored again in the bottom of the third inning. Valor led off the frame with a walk and stole his team-leading ninth base of the year. Salas came up again and hit a broken bat, bloop RBI single to drive in Valor from second base to extend the Hammerheads' lead to 3-0.

After Jupiter starting pitcher Walin Castillo began the game with three scoreless innings, the Tortugas got on the scoreboard in the top of the fourth. With one out, Daytona loaded the bases with two singles and a walk. Ichiro Cano hit an RBI fielder's choice to cut the Jupiter lead to 3-1. Castillo was able to strand two runners on base to prevent further damage.

Jupiter got the run back in the bottom of the fourth with three consecutive walks issued by new Daytona pitcher Nelfri Payano to load the bases. Two batters later with one out, Salas hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Sanchez. The Hammerheads loaded the bases again all thanks to walks and forced Payano out of the ballgame. Daytona brought in Kyle McCoy to pitch and get the final out but not before Julio Henriquez reached on an error committed by Tyson Lewis which brought in two runs to give Jupiter a 7-1 lead. Jupiter scored four runs in the inning without a hit and sent nine men to the plate.

Castillo went back out for the top of the fifth inning and got the first out. Jacob Friend hit solo home run to give the Tortugas another run. That ended Castillo's night at 4 1/3 innings pitched and allowed two runs, seven hits, one walk, and added two strikeouts in a no-decision. Michael Perez (W, 2-1) was the first pitcher out of the Jupiter bullpen and got the last two outs.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Ramirez smoked a one-out double to right field. Ramirez was caught stealing at second base by the pitcher McCoy, but a throwing error by Rafhlmil Torres allowed Ramirez to score as the Hammerheads took an 8-2 lead through five innings.

Perez continued to shut down Daytona in the sixth and seventh innings. Perez finished with 2 2/3 shutout innings pitched where he allowed just one hit, one walk and struck out six batters.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, the Hammerheads added one more when Ramirez hit an RBI single to right field which extended the Jupiter led to 9-2. He finished 2-for-2 with a pair of walks. In the bottom of the eighth inning, Andrew Salas lined a triple off the right-center field wall. PJ Morlando followed that with a sacrifice fly to give Jupiter a 10-2 lead.

Luis De La Cruz provided two scoreless innings in relief for the Hammerheads to secure the 10-2 victory. For Jupiter, the offense provided the second most runs (10) and hits (11) in a game in the win. Salas led the charge after he went 3-for-4 with a double, triple, and career-high four RBIs. Henriquez and Ramirez each had two hits in the contest.

The Hammerheads conclude a three-week stretch in Jupiter with the series finale against the Tortugas on Sunday, April 26th with first pitch scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Click here to purchase your Jupiter Hammerheads tickets.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars. For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







Florida State League Stories from April 25, 2026

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