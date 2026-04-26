Flying Tigers Relinquish Late Lead, Drop 4-3 Contest to Tampa

Published on April 25, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Lakeland Flying Tigers News Release







The Lakeland Flying Tigers (12-7) allowed a 3-1 seventh-inning lead to slip away as the Tampa Tarpons (7-12) evened the series at 2-2 on a rain-soaked Friday night at Joker Marchant Stadium.

For the second consecutive game, Lakeland began the bottom of the first with a triple before taking a lead in the opening inning, this time off starter Justin West. Yost tripled and scored on a single from Thayron Liranzo, giving the Flying Tigers a 1-0 lead.

Zach MacDonald hit his Florida State League-leading sixth homer of the season in the third inning off West, doubling Lakeland's advantage to 2-0.

Tampa struck back for one run in the fifth off Charlie Christensen. Santiago Gomez led off the inning with a walk, moved to third on a single and scored on a JoJo Jackson sacrifice fly, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

After an exactly one-hour rain delay, Lakeland responded with one run in the bottom of the fifth off Jose Ledesema. Yost singled, moved to second on a wild pitch, advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on a sacrifice fly from Liranzo, pushing the lead to 3-1.

The Tarpons added one back in the seventh off Eliseo Mota. Enmanuel Tejeda doubled, moved to third on an error and scored on a single from Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek, cutting the deficit to 3-2.

Tampa continued its rally off Mota in the eighth, taking the lead with two runs. Austin Green tripled and scored on a Kevin Verde two-run blast for just his second hit of the season, giving the visitors a 4-3 lead that they would not relinquish.

Thomas Balboni Jr. (1-0) earned the win, going 1.0 inning in relief and allowing one hit. Mota (1-1) took the loss, allowing five hits on three runs (two earned) while striking out five across 2.2 innings. Greysen Carter (1) notched the six-out save, allowing just one hit while striking out five and walking one.

The Flying Tigers and Tarpons play the penultimate game of the series on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. LHP Caleb Leys (0-1, 6.23) takes the hill for Lakeland as he faces off against RHP Danny Flatt (1-1, 4.41).







Florida State League Stories from April 25, 2026

Flying Tigers Relinquish Late Lead, Drop 4-3 Contest to Tampa - Lakeland Flying Tigers

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