Lakeland Offense Struggles in 6-2 Loss to St. Lucie in Series Opener

Published on May 6, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Lakeland Flying Tigers News Release







The Lakeland Flying Tigers (14-14) dropped to .500 for the first time this season as the offense recorded just four hits in a 6-2 loss to the St. Lucie Mets (13-15) on Tuesday night at Joker Marchant Stadium.

St. Lucie kicked off the scoring in the second off reliever Grayson Grinsell. JT Benson, who fell a single short of the cycle, hit a two-out triple and scored on a single from Chase Meggers, putting the Mets ahead, 1-0.

The Mets opened up the lead with a five-run fifth inning off Grinsell. AJ Salgado reached on a leadoff single and scored on a two-run blast from Benson. Sam Robertson reached on an error, and Jamari Baylor reached on a fielder's choice, setting up Elian Peña's three-run shot, extending the visitors' lead to 6-0.

Lakeland responded with two runs in the seventh off reliever Tyler McLoughlin. Jesus Pinto began the frame with a double and scored on a Jude Warwick double that was lost in the lights. Sergio Tapia drove in Warwick on a single, cutting the deficit to 6-2.

Neither team scored over the final 2.0 innings, resulting in a 6-2 Mets win.

Reliever Jorge De Leon (1-0) grabbed the win, pitching 1.1 hitless innings while striking out two and walking one. Grinsell (2-1) took the loss, allowing six runs (three earned) on seven hits while punching out two and walking one over 2.2 frames.

Lakeland looks to even the series in the second game of a six-game set on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. RHP Cash Kuiper (0-2, 12.46) takes the mound for Lakeland while RHP Joel Lara (0-1, 11.68) gets the start for St. Lucie.







Florida State League Stories from May 6, 2026

Lakeland Offense Struggles in 6-2 Loss to St. Lucie in Series Opener - Lakeland Flying Tigers

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