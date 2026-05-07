Mets Rally from Down 4 But Fall to Flying Tigers Late

Published on May 6, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







LAKELAND, Fla. - The Lakeland Flying Tigers snapped a six-game losing streak with a 5-4 win over the St. Lucie Mets on Wednesday night at Joker Marchant Stadium.

The Mets trailed 4-0 and were without a hit through five innings. They scored three runs in the sixth and another run in the seventh to tie the game 4-4.

In the bottom of the seventh Javier Osorio drew a leadoff walk from Conner Ware. Osorio stole second base and third base. He scored on a sacrifice fly from Max Anderson for the go-ahead run.

Lakeland reliever Yendy Gomez walked the leadoff batter in the eighth and ninth innings but escaped both times. In the ninth inning he got Elian Peña to ground out to first base to end the game with the tying run on second and the go-ahead run on first.

The Flying Tigers scored the game's first run on a RBI ground ball by Jordan Yost in the first inning. In the third inning with two outs Zach MacDonald hit a RBI triple off Mets starter Joel Lara and Beau Ankeney followed with a two-run homer to make it 4-0.

The Mets got their first hit on a single by Branny De Oleo to lead off the sixth inning. De Oleo would go to third base on Peña's ensuing single and score on a wild pitch. Randy Guzman hit a two-run homer, his team-leading seventh of the season, to cut the Mets deficit to 4-3.

In the seventh inning De Oleo hit a sharp single to plate Simon Juan to tie the game 4-4.

De Oleo led all hitter in the game by going 2 for 3 with a pair of singles and a walk.

Ware (1-4) took a tough loss. He allowed one run over 4.0 innings of long relief. He gave up just two hits, walked two and struck out five.

Lakeland reliever Luke Hoskins (3-1) was credited with the win. He gave up one run in 1.2 innings.

Gomez recorded the six-out save, his second of the season. He lowered his ERA to 0.98.

The Mets (13-16) and Flying Tigers (15-14) play the third game of their series at Joker Marchant Stadium on Thursday. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.







Florida State League Stories from May 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.