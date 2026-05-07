Hammerheads Outlast Cardinals in 1-0 Win

Published on May 6, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (16-12) earn their first shutout win of the season as they defeated the Palm Beach Cardinals (16-12) by a final score of 1-0 on Wednesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Abrahan Ramirez hit a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning for the only run in the contest.

The game was a true pitchers' duel early in the contest between Jupiter starting pitcher Dameivi Tineo and Palm Beach starting pitcher Jacob Odle. Through the first five innings, both teams combined for just three hits.

Tineo finished his return to Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium with five shutout innings pitched and allowed only one hit, four walks, and struck out a season-high seven batters. Odle matched Tineo with five scoreless innings of his own as both starting pitchers did not factor in the decision of the ball game. In fact, neither team had a baserunner past second base through the first six innings of the contest.

Samuel Carpio was the first pitcher in relief of Tineo and tossed two shutout innings where he allowed two hits and struck out three.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Abrahan Ramirez hit the second pitch he saw into the Palm Beach bullpen for a solo home run off Kaden Echeman (L, 1-1) which broke the scoreless tie and put Jupiter up 1-0.

Braulio Salas (W, 2-2) pitched the final two innings for Jupiter and only allowed one baserunner as he secured the 1-0 shutout victory for the Hammerheads on Wednesday night.Besides the Ramirez home run, neither offense managed to get past second base. Carlos Sanchez and Andres Valor each reached base twice with a walk and a single as the other baserunners for Jupiter. Both teams share first place in the Florida State League East Division.

Game three of the "Duel of the Dean" continues on Thursday, May 7th with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Click here to purchase your Jupiter Hammerheads tickets.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars. For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







Florida State League Stories from May 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.