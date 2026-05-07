Rincones Jr. Drives in Four Runs as Threshers Take Down Tortugas

Published on May 6, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, FL - In his second game of the season, Gabriel Rincones Jr. had two go-ahead hits for the Clearwater Threshers (17-12) to help them take down the Daytona Tortugas (11-18) by a 5-3 margin on Wednesday evening at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. The Threshers look to take their first lead in the series when they return for a rubber match on Thursday night.

Daytona took the lead in the bottom of the first inning, with back-to-back two-out singles producing the first run of the game in the opening frame. Robert Phelps drew the first walk of the game to lead off the third, followed by a two-run home run from Rincones Jr. that gave the Threshers their first lead of the game. Daytona struck back with a two-run homer of their own to take the lead 3-2 after the sixth inning.

Tortuga's reliever Anyer Laureano walked the bases loaded to lead off the seventh inning, with Jonathan Hogart, Manolfi Jimenez, and Robert Phelps walking on the first 14 pitches of the top of the seventh. With the bases loaded and no one out, Rincones Jr. roped a single down the right field line to score Hogart and Jimenez, giving the Threshers back a one-run lead. Alirio Ferrebus hit into a fielder's choice, moving Rincones Jr. to second, before a throwing error by Tyson Lewis sent him to third. Matthew Ferrara followed with a deep fly ball to left, and the sacrifice fly scored Rincones Jr. to double the Threshers' advantage.

The first two batters reached base to start the bottom of the seventh, but after a strikeout and an inning-ending double play, no more Tortugas were able to reach base. Clearwater's bullpen retired the next six batters in the eighth and ninth to seal a 5-3 win over Daytona.

Brad Pacheco surrendered one run on four hits with one strikeout in 4.0 innings of a no-decision. Brian Walters (3-1) surrendered two runs on one hit with three walks and four strikeouts in 2.0 innings to take the win. Marty Gair walked one and struck out one in 1.0 scoreless and hitless frame. Wen Hui Pan struck out all three batters he faced in the eighth. Keegan Batka picked up the save in the ninth, retiring all three batters he faced and striking out one.

Rincones Jr.'s first home run of the season was his first as a Thresher since June 2023...He had a hand in all five runs scored in the Threshers victory...Phelps extended his on-base streak to 14 straight games...Ferrebus has hit safely in eight consecutive games...The Threshers recorded their fewest number of hits (5) in a victory since Opening Day...The Threshers continue a six-game road series against the Daytona Tortugas on Thursday, May 7...First pitch on Thursday evening will take place at 6:35 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from May 6, 2026

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