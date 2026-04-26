Late Rally Falls Short, Lakeland Falls 10-7 to Tampa in Series Finale

Published on April 26, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Lakeland Flying Tigers News Release







Despite three runs in the final two innings, the Lakeland Flying Tigers (13-8) dropped the series finale to the Tampa Tarpons (8-13) on Sunday afternoon at Joker Marchant Stadium.

A run was scored in the first inning for the fourth consecutive game, with Lakeland starting the scoring with two in the first off starter Henry Lalane. Jesus Pinto led off the inning with a double and scored on a double from Zach MacDonald, extending his on-base streak to 10 games. MacDonald moved to third on a walk from Carson Rucker and scored on a sacrifice fly from Jack Goodman, pushing the lead to 2-0.

The Flying Tigers tacked on two more runs in the third. MacDonald reached on a leadoff single, stole second and scored on an RBI single from Rucker. Rucker moved to second on an error, stole third and scored on a Jude Warwick groundout, giving Lakeland a 4-0 advantage.

Lakeland starter and rehabber Max Alba looked strong, hurling 3.0 shutout innings and allowing just one hit and no walks while punching out one.

Tampa got on the scoreboard with two runs off in the fourth off Alistair Tanner. Luis Durango singled and moved to third on a double from Jackson Lovich. Enmanuel Tejeda and Engelth Urena recorded back-to-back sacrifice flies to drive in Durango and Lovich, respectively, cutting the deficit in half to 4-2.

The Tarpons took the lead in the fifth off Tanner. Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek and Willy Montero began the inning with singles and were driven home on a Hans Montero two-run triple. Kevin Verde followed with a go-ahead sacrifice fly, scoring Montero, as Tampa surged ahead, 5-4.

Tampa tacked on one in the eighth off Jatnk Diaz. JoJo Jackson singled, Willy Montero and Hans Montero walked and Verde drew an RBI walk to score Jackson, pushing the Tarpons lead to 6-4.

The Flying Tigers responded for one in the bottom of the eighth. Warwick led off the inning with a double, moved to third on a groundout and scored on a Sergio Tapia sacrifice fly, cutting the deficit to 6-5.

Tampa put the game away with a four-run ninth off Pedro Garcia. Jackson and Martin-Grudzielanek each tallied RBI walks while Hans Montero delivered the finishing blow with a two-run single, extending the lead to 10-5.

Lakeland answered with two runs in the bottom of the ninth off Josh Tiedemann. Pinto smashed a solo shot, Goodman reached on a fielder's choice and scored on an RBI triple from Warwick. Ultimately, the rally fell short, with the Flying Tigers dropping the series finale, 10-7.

Tarpons reliever J.T. Etheridge (1-0) earned the win, throwing 3.0 innings of two-run ball while allowing five hits and punching out five. Tanner (1-3) took the loss, surrendering five runs on six hits over 3.0 innings while walking two and striking out one. Tiedemann (2) notched his second save of the series, recording four outs while allowing two runs on three hits with one strikeout and one walk.

After an off-day on Monday, Lakeland is back in action on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. as they kick off a six-game road series with the Bradenton Marauders. Both teams' starters are to be determined.







Florida State League Stories from April 26, 2026

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