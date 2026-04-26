Ferrebus Goes Deep But Threshers Can't Complete Comeback

Published on April 26, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - Despite three hits, including a three-run home run from Alirio Ferrebus, the Clearwater Threshers (11-10) fell 6-3 to the Bradenton Marauders (9-12) in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers look to get back on the winning side when they travel to Palm Beach to face the Cardinals on Tuesday.

Bradenton plated the first run in the first inning, after a run scored from third on a double play to make it 1-0 Marauders. The score remained the same until the third inning, when Robert Phelps beat out an errant throw by Marauders shortstop Carlos Caro with one out in the home half of the frame. A Nathan Humphreys single moved Phelps to third before Ferrebus cleared the bases with a three-run home run that cut the deficit to one run.

Three walks from the Threshers had Clearwater threatening in the seventh inning. The Threshers loaded bases with one out in the frame, but the Marauders bullpen retired the final two to end the seventh without another Threshers' run. Bradenton added two more runs in the top of the eighth inning, then their bullpen shut the door with two more 1-2-3 innings to seal a 6-3 defeat for Clearwater.

Gage Wood (0-2) surrendered one run on one hit with one walk and two strikeouts in 2.0 innings but took the loss. Peyton Havard allowed three runs on four hits with two walks and one strikeout in 3.0 innings of relief. Jacob Pruitt retired all six batters he faced in 2.0 innings with two strikeouts. Tyler Bowen surrendered two runs on two hits and two walks without completing an out in the eighth inning. Marty Gair struck out all three batters he faced in relief of Bowen in the eighth. Gabe Craig walked one batter in 1.0 scoreless and hitless ninth.

Gair struck out all but one of the seven batters he faced against Bradenton...Phelps extended his on-base streak to nine straight games...His streak is now tied with Beltran's for the longest on-base streak by the Threshers so far this season...Ferrebus provided all three Threshers' runs with his third-inning homer...He and Humphreys combined for all four of Clearwater's hits...The Threshers begin a six-game road series against the Palm Beach Cardinals on Tuesday, April 28...First pitch on Tuesday evening will take place at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from April 26, 2026

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