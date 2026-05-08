Eleven Hits Aren't Enough as Threshers Fall in Daytona

Published on May 7, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, FL - Robert Phelps finished a home run shy of the cycle but the Clearwater Threshers (17-13) couldn't overcome the Daytona Tortugas (12-18) in a 9-4 defeat at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Thursday night. Clearwater looks to come back to the winning side when they return to Daytona Beach on Friday evening.

The Tortugas struck first, scoring on an errant throw and an RBI triple to take a 2-0 lead after the second inning. They added three two-out runs in the bottom of the fourth to extend their advantage to five runs. Clearwater collected their first run in the top of the fifth, which began with a one-out triple by Robert Phelps. Griffin Burkholder and Alirio Ferrebus were hit by pitches from Daytona's starter Edgar Colon to load the bases before Nolan Beltran came to the plate. On a 0-2 count, Beltran hit a deep fly to center field, plating Phelps from third on the sacrifice fly and cutting the deficit to four runs.

Clearwater's rally continued into the sixth, when Jonathan Hogart started the party with a one-out triple. After the second out of the frame, Tyler Pettorini ripped a double down the right field line to plate Hogart from third. He scored on an RBI single from Phelps that cut Daytona's lead to two runs. However, the Tortugas posted three more runs in the bottom of the sixth, bringing their advantage back to five runs.

Manolfi Jimenez struck out to start the top of the seventh, but the pitch from Andrew Shaffner went wild, and Jimenez reached first base. He moved to third on a single from Beltran and scored on a fielder's choice that Matthew Ferrara beat out at first, cutting the deficit to four runs. Daytona responded with one run in the eighth, and the Threshers left a leadoff single stranded in the ninth to seal a 9-4 defeat in Daytona.

Tanner Gresham (0-2) walked two and struck out two in 3.2 innings but surrendered five runs on six hits to take the loss. Cole Gilley allowed three runs on six hits with one walk and two strikeouts in 2.1 frames. MT Morrissey finished the final two innings without walking a batter, fanning three, and surrendering one run on two hits.

Gresham worked into the fourth inning for the first time in his professional career...His career-high 3.2 innings are the most he's thrown in a game since his junior year at Army in 2023...Phelps hit his first career triple in the fifth...He tied his career high with three hits for the second time this season...Jimenez pinch ran for Ferrebus in the fifth...Hogart has now tripled in each of his first two professional seasons. The Threshers continue a six-game road series against the Daytona Tortugas on Friday, May 8...First pitch on Friday evening will take place at 6:35 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from May 7, 2026

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