Mussels Roars to Life with Seven-Run Eighth to Stun Tarpons 10-6

Published on May 7, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels defeated the Tampa Tarpons by a final score of 10-6 on Thursday night at the Lee Health Sports Complex.

The Mighty Mussels scored seven runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to come back to win after trailing 6-3 to begin the frame. Tampa pitching allowed six free passes in the inning to give Fort Myers the lead. Henry Kusiak capped the rally with a bases-clearing double, making the score 10-6 Fort Myers.

Kusiuak led off the eighth with a single before his extra-base hit padded the lead later in the frame. After the game, Kusiak said he just wanted to "put something in play", crediting the scouting report for his success.

Kusiak, whose contract was purchased by the Minnesota Twins on May 1 from the Long Island Ducks, had a night of firsts. He recorded his first affiliated hit, RBI and extra-base hit as part of a three-hit night.

"It was easy to come in here and play well and get acclimated with these guys," Kusiak said. "It feels good being a part of getting back in the win column."

The Mighty Mussels have now scored seven or more runs in an inning four times this season. They had one such inning in 2025 (July 20 vs. Daytona).

Fort Myers (17-13) tabbed Reed Moring to start the third game of the series. Moring gave up an unearned run on an error in the first inning on a pickoff attempt thrown to Ramiro Dominguez to make the score 1-0 Tampa (14-16).

The Tarpons were back to work in the second inning, producing another unearned run after Byrce Martin-Grudzielanek reached on an error to lead off the frame. Three of the next four batters walked, scoring Martin-Grudzielanek to make it 2-0.

Morning did not make it out of the second inning, throwing 41 pitches in 1.1 innings. He was replaced by Merit Jones, who induced a 1-2-3 double play to escape the bases loaded jam.

In the top of the third inning, following another error and a fielder's choice, Engelth Unrena clubbed a three-run home run off of Jones to widen the margin to 5-0 Tarpons.

The Mighty Mussels fought back in the bottom of the inning. After Bruin Agbayani singled with one out, Dominguez connected on his third home run of the season to cut into the Tampa lead. The ball came off the bat at 105 mph, a searing line drive onto the berm in left field, making it 5-2.

Fort Myers continued to chip away in the fifth. Yasser Mercedes ripped an opposite-field double with one out. Following a balk, Mercedes came home to score on a groundout by Dominguez.

In the top of the sixth, with one out and JoJo Jackson at first, Santiago Gomez hit a double down the left field line. Jackson was thrown out at home on a strong relay from Byron Chourio, Agbayani and Ryan Sprock.

The Mussels could not get out of the frame unscathed though, as Durango poked a two-out RBI single into left field to make the score 6-3 Tarpons.

Jones' night was over after six innings. He allowed six hits and three earned runs while striking out two over 4.1 innings.

Jonathan Stevens (2-0) was solid and kept the game within reach, navigating two scoreless frames in which he faced the minimum in the seventh and eighth.

Fort Myers struck for their seven-run rally in the eighth inning off Jordalin Mendoza, Matthew Tippie (2-3) and Josh Tiedemann.

Mike McKenna came on in the ninth inning and locked down the win to end the Mussels' five-game losing skid.

The series continues on Friday, May 8. Ramiro Villanueva (1.29) gets the start for Fort Myers, rehabber Chase Hampton goes for Tampa. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. with coverage beginning at 6:40 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.







Florida State League Stories from May 7, 2026

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