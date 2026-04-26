Hernandez Silences Threshers Bats in Shutout Victory

Published on April 26, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders (8-11) recorded a 3-0 shutout victory over the Clearwater Threshers (10-9) behind Seth Hernandez's nine strikeouts on Friday from BayCare Ballpark. Eddie King Jr. homered for a second night in a row, and Edgleen Perez increased his on-base streak to 15 games.

The Marauders secured the first run of the game in the top of the second off Threshers starter Brian Walters. King Jr. walked and Josh Tate singled to put runners on second and first. Perez doubled to right, scoring King Jr. to make it a 1-0 ballgame.

In the top of the third, Bradenton increased the lead against Walters. Luke Scherrer walked and Dylan Palmer singled to put runners on second and first. After Scherrer moved to third on a fielder's choice, he scored on an RBI sacrifice fly by Murf Gray to make it 2-0.

Hernandez punched out Jaedon Calderon to end the bottom of the fifth, finalizing a nine-strikeout and 5.0 scoreless inning night.

King Jr. crushed a solo homer off Clearwater reliever Brad Pacheco in the top of the seventh to make it a 3-0 ballgame.

In the bottom of the ninth, Bradenton reliever Draven Zeigler closed it down to secure a 3-0 win for the Marauders.

Herandez (2-0) earned the win, letting up a hit, two walks, and striking out nine over 5.0 scoreless frames. Walters (1-1) took the loss, allowing two runs on three hits, two walks, and two punch outs over 3.0 innings. Zeigler (3) notched the save with a perfect ninth.

The Marauders and Threshers play the penultimate of their six-game series on Saturday with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. RHP Yonleg Gaetano (0-0, -.--) gets the ball for Bradenton, and RHP Tanner Gresham (0-1, 4.00) starts for Clearwater.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.







Florida State League Stories from April 26, 2026

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