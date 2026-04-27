Seth Hernandez Named FSL Pitcher of the Week

Published on April 27, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, Fla.- Bradenton Marauders RHP Seth Hernandez has been named the Florida State League Pitcher of the Week for April 21-26, as announced by Minor League Baseball.

On Friday, April 24, Hernandez punched out a career-high nine strikeouts and allowed just one hit over 5.0 scoreless innings against the Clearwater Threshers. The 19-year-old's nine punch outs are tied for a team-high in 2026 after Levi Sterling's nine strikeouts on Sunday. The lone hit allowed by Hernandez in the fourth inning ended a streak of 12.2 consecutive no-hit innings.

Hernandez was selected sixth overall in the first round of the 2025 MLB Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates out of Pomana, California. In 2026, Hernandez is tied for first in the FSL in strikeouts (32), second in ERA (0.53), first in WHIP (0.53), and opposing batting average (.074).

The right-hander is the first to win the award since Carlson Reed accomplished the feat from June 4-9 of 2024. Reed posted similar numbers against the Threshers, striking out nine and allowing two hits over 5.0 shutout innings.

Hernandez and the Marauders return to the LECOM Park on Tuesday, April 28, to begin a six-game series against the Lakeland Flying Tigers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.







Florida State League Stories from April 27, 2026

Seth Hernandez Named FSL Pitcher of the Week - Bradenton Marauders

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