Marauders Homestand Highlights - Tuesday, April 28 - Sunday, May 3

Published on April 28, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders begin a six-game home series from April 28-May 3 against the Lakeland Flying Tigers, the Single-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers.

The following promotions will take place at LECOM Park during this week's opening homestand:

THIRSTY THURSDAY PRESENTED BY BUDWEISER AND TICKET SARASOTA (THURSDAY, APRIL 30) - This season every Thursday at LECOM Park fans can enjoy $3 soda and hot dogs and fans 21+ can enjoy $3 select beer specials.

HEALTH & WELLNESS NIGHT PRESENTED BY MANATEE HEALTH/BARK AT THE PARK (FRIDAY, MAY 1) - Come celebrate Health & Wellness Night featuring a Health & Wellness Expo at LECOM Park.

All dogs are invited to enjoy the action for Bark at the Park! A $5 Bark Badge benefits the Humane Society of Manatee County. Stay after the game for a dogs run the bases!

Fans 21+ can also enjoy $6 12 oz. NUTRL and 12 oz. Surfside drink specials.

MARGARITAVILLE NIGHT (SATURDAY, MAY 2) - Enjoy tropical tunes and vibes as we celebrate Margaritaville Night at LECOM Park, presented by Anna Maria Oyster Bar!

The first 750 fans in attendance will take home a Marauders-themed Hawaiian shirt! Also arrive early to enjoy a pregame steel drum performance!

Fans can enjoy a Cheeseburger in Paradise special and fans 21+ can enjoy $6 Margarita specials.

HISPANIC HERITAGE CELEBRATION (SUNDAY, MAY 3) - Copa de la Diversion is back at LECOM Park! Come on out to celebrate our first Hispanic Heritage Day of the season! The Marauders will reidentify as the Bradenton Barbanegras and take the field in special themed jerseys!

Fans can purchase tickets online at BradentonMarauders.com, over the phone at (941) 747-3031, or at the LECOM Park box office.







Florida State League Stories from April 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.