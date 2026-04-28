Gameday Preview: Clearwater Threshers vs Palm Beach Cardinals 4.28.26

Published on April 28, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







Palm Beach returns after a successful business trip to St. Lucie, resulting in 4/6 games won. It was truly a run fest, with 52 runs scored by the Birds across all 6 games.

Palm Beach Meets Clearwater for the first time this season. Clearwater is currently ranked 3rd in the FSL West with an 11-10 record and a .524 win percentage. The las time the Beachbirds met the Threshers, the series ended in a tie with 3 games won for each club.

THE BIRDHOUSE

Cam Nickens still leads the league in OBP, with .483. Gurevitch leads the league in doubles, with 8.

Luis Pino has the second best ARM at 93.7, just below Lakeland's Jesus Pinto

Clearwater holds the record for 768 consecutive days on sunshine

PROJECTED LINEUP (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

Ryan Mitchell, LF

Ryan Weingartner, 3B

Jack Gurevitch, 1B

Jonathan Mejia, SS

Chase Heath, C

Brayden Smith, DH

Yordalin Pena, CF

Cam Nickens, RF

Trevor Haskins, 2B

Cade Crossland, LHP

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

HOW TO WATCH

WHEN: April 28, 2026

WHERE: Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter, FL

STREAMING: MiLB.TV and Bally Live

RADIO: Listen to the Beachbirds.

TICKETS: All Palm Beach Cardinals tickets can be purchased.







Florida State League Stories from April 28, 2026

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