Calderon Crushes Grand Slam to Help Threshers Seal Win

Published on April 28, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







JUPITER, FL - Jaeden Calderon hit his first home run of the season with the bases loaded to help the Clearwater Threshers (12-10) seal a 7-3 victory over the Palm Beach Cardinals (15-7) on Tuesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The Threshers continue their road trip in Palm Beach as they look to grab another win on Wednesday night.

With one out in the first inning, Palm Beach opened the scoring with a solo home run. After Matthew Ferrara drew a one-out walk, Manolfi Jimenez smacked a two-run home run of his own over the right field wall to give the Threshers a one-run lead. With one out in the third inning, Robert Phelps got aboard with a single and instantly stole second base. After the second out, Alirio Ferrebus singled to left, and Phelps scored from second to double the Threshers' advantage.

With a two-run lead in the top of the fourth inning, Jonathan Hogart, Matthew Ferrara, and Jimenez all drew walks against Palm Beach starter Cade Crossland to load the bases before the first out of the frame. On a 2-0 pitch, Jaeden Calderon cleared the bases with a homer to deep left field, and his grand slam opened up a 7-1 advantage. Palm Beach added two more runs, a homer in the fourth and an RBI single in the eighth, but the Threshers stayed ahead the entire way to seal a 7-3 victory.

Cody Bowker struck out seven batters with one run allowed on one hit in 3.0 innings of a no-decision. MT Morrissey (1-0) struck out three batters, walked one, and surrendered one run on one hit in 3.0 innings to earn the victory. Wen Hui Pan allowed one hit and struck out one in 1.0 scoreless frame. Richie Cortese finished the final 2.0 innings, allowing one run on two hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

Jimenez hit his first homer as a Thresher in the second...Calderon's first homer as a Thresher was Clearwater's first grand slam of the season...Morrissey earned his first professional victory on Tuesday night...Bowker has 14 strikeouts and one run allowed over his last two starts...Phelps extended his on-base streak to ten straight games...He is the first Thresher in 2026 to hit or reach base safely in ten consecutive games...The Threshers continue a six-game road series against the Palm Beach Cardinals on Wednesday, April 29...First pitch on Wednesday evening will take place at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from April 28, 2026

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