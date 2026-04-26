Bats Quiet as Jays Lose Fourth Straight
Published on April 25, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)
Dunedin Blue Jays News Release
Ft. Myers, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays dropped their fourth straight, falling 9-2 to the Ft. Myers Mighty Mussels on Saturday night at Hammond Stadium in game five of a six-game set.
KEY PERFORMERS
LHP Brandon Barriera (2 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 H, 1 BB, 4 K) did not allow an earned run over two frames in his fourth start of the season.
Barriera fanned a season-high four and topped out at a season-high 96.7 MPH.
RHP Lluveres Severino (2 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 2 K) hurled two perfect frames in relief.
C Will Cresswell (1-for-2, RBI, 2B, BB) smoked an RBI double in the 7th and walked.
Florida State League Stories from April 25, 2026
- Jupiter Secures Series Victory with 10-2 Victory over Daytona Saturday Night - Jupiter Hammerheads
- Seven Run Fifth Inning Leads Mighty Mussels to Series Win over Dunedin - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
- Four-Run Eighth Seals Comeback Win - Clearwater Threshers
- Bats Quiet as Jays Lose Fourth Straight - Dunedin Blue Jays
- Flying Tigers Relinquish Late Lead, Drop 4-3 Contest to Tampa - Lakeland Flying Tigers
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