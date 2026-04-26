Four-Run Eighth Seals Comeback Win

Published on April 25, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - After losing an early lead in the fourth, the Clearwater Threshers (11-9) came back from three runs down to overtake the Bradenton Marauders (8-12) in a 6-5 win on Saturday night at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers look to secure their first home series win in the Sunday matinee.

Bradenton opened up the scoring in the top of the second inning with a one-out solo home run, giving the Marauders an early lead. Two pitches into the home half of the second, Nolan Beltran led off with a double off Bradenton's starter Yonleg Gaetano. He advanced to third on a groundout and scored on a sacrifice fly by Robert Phelps that evened the score at one run apiece.

Juan Villavicencio struck a single into right field to lead off the bottom of the fourth, advancing on an error and a wild pitch to move his way to third base. Beltran delivered again, this time with a single to score Villavicencio and give Clearwater their first lead of the game. But Bradenton countered with two runs to take the lead in the fifth, adding another on a two-out RBI in the top of the sixth to stretch their lead to two runs.

Burkholder reached on an error with one out in the eighth inning and promptly scored on a triple by Villavicencio, cutting the deficit to two runs. An RBI groundout from Ferrebus took another run away from the Bradenton lead, plating Villavicencio from third base. The next five Threshers reached base, starting with a two-out single by Beltran. Matthew Ferrara was hit by Marauders reliever Noah Takacs, and Phelps loaded the bases by drawing a four-pitch walk. Manolfi Jimenez drew a four-pitch walk right after, plating Beltran to tie the game at five.

After the Marauders brought in David Matoma from their bullpen to try and stop the bleeding, Mitoma walked Angel Mata on four straight pitches to give the Threshers back the lead. Bradenton got one baserunner aboard in the ninth, but Keegan Batka slammed the door and sealed a 6-5 victory.

Tanner Gresham surrendered one run on two hits with two walks and two strikeouts in 3.0 innings of a no-decision. Cole Gilley allowed three runs (one earned) on five hits with three walks and three strikeouts in 3.0 innings. Wen Hui Pan gave up two hits in 1.0 scoreless inning. Christian McGowan (2-0) earned his second win of the season in 1.0 inning, surrendering one run on two hits with one walk. Keegan Batka picked up the save in a scoreless and hitless ninth. Walking one and fanning one batter in 1.0 inning.

Mata's first RBI as a Thresher drove in the go-ahead run...Phelps has reached safely in eight straight games...Beltran recorded a season-high three hits...It was the sixth three-hit game of his professional career...Half of Batka's first six appearances this season resulted in a save...The Threshers conclude a six-game home series against the Bradenton Marauders on Sunday, April 26...First pitch on Sunday afternoon will take place at 12:00 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from April 25, 2026

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