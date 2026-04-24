Burkholder Scores Twice But Threshers Drop First Game of Series

Published on April 23, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - The Clearwater Threshers (10-8) erased an early lead but couldn't hang on as they fell 8-4 to the Bradenton Marauders (7-11) on Thursday night at BayCare Ballpark. As the Beach Dogs, Clearwater returns home tomorrow, aiming to get back in the win column.

A solo home run for the Marauders got the scoring started in the top of the third, but the Threshers answered in the home half of the frame. After Robert Phelps led off the inning with a walk, Griffin Burkholder beat out a double play ball to reach on a fielder's choice. Alirio Ferrebus followed with a grounder to third, but Burkholder beat the throw to second to put two aboard after the first out. Nolan Beltran hit a ground ball to first in the next at-bat, and Burkholder beat out the throw home to score the Threshers' first run and tie the game at one. Ferresbus moved to third on the fielder's choice and scored on a sacrifice fly by Manolfi Jimenez to give Clearwater its first lead of the night.

Bradenton's offense exploded for four runs in the top of the fourth inning to open up a three-run lead. The Marauders added a few more runs in the seventh, taking an 8-2 advantage into the seventh inning stretch. After the first out of the inning, Phelps smoked a double into the right-centerfield gap. Burkholder followed with a triple off the left-centerfield fence that plated Phelps for the first run of the frame. He scored on a groundout by Ferrebus to cut the lead to four runs.

The bullpens slammed the door after the seventh, with both teams unable to score in the final two frames, finishing an 8-4 defeat to the Bradenton Marauders.

Sean Youngerman (1-1) surrendered five runs on five hits with one walk and five strikeouts in 3.2 innings to take the loss. Zuher Yousuf tossed 3.0 innings, allowing three runs on six hits with three strikeouts. Marty Gair struck out three of the four batters he faced in 1.1 scoreless and hitless innings. Gabe Craig walked one and struck out one in 1.0 shutout inning.







Florida State League Stories from April 23, 2026

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