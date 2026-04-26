Seven Run Fifth Inning Leads Mighty Mussels to Series Win over Dunedin

Published on April 25, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels defeated the Dunedin Blue Jays by a score of 9-2 on Saturday night at Lee Health Sports Complex.

The Mighty Mussels (13-7) won their fourth consecutive game behind their best offensive inning of the season.

Leading 1-0 in the fifth inning, Ryan Sprock led off with a double and Bryan Acuna followed up with a walk. Sprock came home on an RBI groundout by Dameury Pena.

Ramiro Dominguez was next, and he showed off his opposite field power, ripping an RBI double to score Acuna. JP Smith II followed up by smoking a 105.5 mph single to bring home Dominguez, extending the lead 4-0.

Minnesota Twins No. 14 prospect Quentin Young continued the rally by scorching an RBI double off the wall in center to drive in Smith. The ball came off the bat at 109.6 mph.

Jayson Bass followed with an RBI single, and Irvin Nunez drove in a run on a sacrifice fly to make it 6-0. The final two runs of the frame came on an error and an opposite field single from Acuna, moving the lead to 8-0.

In total, Mussels brought 12 men to the plate, scoring seven runs on six hits. All three of those statistics are single inning season highs for the Mussels' offense.

Fort Myers brought 19-year-old Ramiro Villanueva up from the Florida Complex League today and tabbed him with his first start at Single-A. Villanueva gave up a leadoff single in the first inning, but was helped out by his defense as JoJo Parker was caught trying to swipe third base.

The Mighty Mussels struck first in the bottom of the second inning against Dunedin (9-11) starter Brandon Berriera (0-2). After a leadoff walk for Bass, Sprock's two-out RBI single brought home the first run of the game.

After facing the minimum through three, Villanueva worked around a pair of two-out walks, ending his first Florida State League debut with four shutout innings. Villanueva topped out at 96.9 mph with his fastball while recording five strikeouts.

Adam Falinski (2-0) took over for Villanueva and worked around a walk in the each of fifth and sixth innings to keep Dunedin off the board.

With one out in the seventh inning, Yorman Licourt doubled to break up a streak of 22 consecutive Blue Jays batters who failed to record a hit, dating back to the first inning leadoff single by Parker.

Dunedin got on the board on a sacrifice fly by Austin Smith to drive in Licourt. Cresswell followed by doubling in Smith, making it 8-2 after six and a half innings.

In the bottom of the frame, Acuna recorded his second RBI single of the night to score Byron Chourio, making the score 9-2 Mighty Mussels.

Xavier Kolhosser took over for Falinski and struck out five over the final two innings to wrap up Fort Myers' fourth straight win. The series' victory is the second for the Mussels in their first four matchups of the season.

As part of their dominant offensive night, the Mighty Mussels stole two more bases. This now puts them in a tie with Daytona for the most in the FSL (42).

The series concludes on Sunday, April 26. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. with coverage beginning at 11:45 a.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.







Florida State League Stories from April 25, 2026

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