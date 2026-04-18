Lewis Drives in Two, Tortugas Fall to Mets, 6-4

Published on April 17, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas saw an early lead slip away late as the St. Lucie Mets scored four runs over the final three innings to hand Daytona a 6-4 loss Friday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

The Rundown

St. Lucie opened the scoring in the first.

After a leadoff walk by Elian Peña and a bunt single from Sam Robertson, Randy Guzman lined an RBI single to center to give the Mets a 1-0 lead.

Daytona answered with its biggest inning in the third. Ichiro Cano and Jacob Friend reached to start the frame, and Bernard Moon worked a walk to load the bases. A wild pitch brought home the tying run before Tyson Lewis delivered a two-run single to left, giving the Tortugas a 3-1 advantage.

St. Lucie trimmed the deficit in the fourth on a solo home run from AJ Salgado, but Daytona responded in the fifth.

Kyle Henley reached on an error, stole second, moved to third, and came home on a wild pitch to extend the lead to 4-2.

The Mets chipped away late. In the seventh, Chase Maggers led off with a double down the third base line and later scored on an RBI double by Sam Biller to make it a one-run game. St. Lucie then broke through in the eighth, capitalizing on a pair of walks and a two-run single from Maggers, to take a 5-4 lead.

The Mets added an insurance run in the ninth when Robertson scored on a groundout, pushing the lead to 6-4.

Daytona threatened in the bottom of the ninth, putting two aboard with no outs, but a strikeout and game-ending double play ended the rally.

Stat of the Game

4 - Daytona was held to just four runs after scoring 25 runs over the previous two games.

Notes

- Daytona falls to 5-8 on the season and 3-4 at home.

- The Tortugas dropped Game 4 of the six-game series after winning the previous two games.

- Tyson Lewis recorded two hits and drove in two runs, giving him 9 RBI on the season.

- Ichiro Cano posted his first multi-hit game of the series with two hits.

- Daytona went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position and left eight men on base.

- The Tortugas pitching staff struck out 10 batters in the loss.

- Ovis Portes allowed two runs over 5.0 innings and struck out seven in the start.

- Andrew Shaffner suffered the loss (0-2) throwing the final two innings and giving up three runs

Next Up

Daytona continues its series against St. Lucie on Saturday, April 18th at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. ET.

*Note: Tonight's box score has not been finalized and is currently incorrect. All statistics and decisions are not official until the box score has been corrected, submitted, and finalized.







Florida State League Stories from April 17, 2026

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