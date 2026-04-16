Tortugas Storm Back from 7-0 Deficit for Season-High 17 Runs in Wild Win

Published on April 16, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas erased a seven-run deficit and erupted for a season-high 17 runs on a season-high 14 hits, rallying past the St. Lucie Mets, 17-13, on Wednesday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

The Rundown

St. Lucie struck early and built a big lead.

Randy Guzman launched a two-run homer in the first, and the Mets added runs in the third, fourth, and fifth innings to take a commanding 7-0 advantage.

Daytona flipped the game in the fifth.

After being held scoreless through four innings, Kyle Henley sparked the rally, and Bernard Moon followed with an RBI double to get the Tortugas on the board. Later in the inning, Jacob Friend crushed a three-run homer to left, his second of the season, as Daytona scored five times to cut the deficit to 7-5.

The offense kept rolling in the sixth.

Henley delivered an RBI double, a balk brought home another run, Moon added an RBI single, Rafhlmil Torres followed with an RBI hit, and Friend lifted a sacrifice fly as Daytona plated five more runs to surge in front 10-7.

Daytona blew it open in the seventh. Henley drove in a run with a single, Moon added a two-run single, and Friend doubled home another as the Tortugas scored five more to extend the lead to 15-7.

Two additional runs came across in the eighth on an RBI double from Moon and an RBI single by Friend, pushing the total to 17.

St. Lucie rallied with five runs in the ninth, but the early deficit proved too much to overcome.

Stat of the Game

15 - Daytona scored 15 runs from the 5th through 8th innings after trailing 7-0.

Notes

- Daytona improves to 4-7 on the season.

- The Tortugas bounced back after being shut out in the series opener.

- Daytona set a season high with 17 runs and matched a season high with 14 hits.

- Daytona recorded its first come from behind win of the season.

- Kyle Henley recorded his first career four-hit game (previous high: 3 hits, nine times).

- Bernard Moon tied his career high with four hits and drove in five runs.

- Jacob Friend hit his second home run of the season, tied his career high with three hits, and drove in a career-high six RBI.

- Drew Davies reached base in all five plate appearances (1-for-1, 4 BB) and scored four runs.

- Daytona went 10-for-24 with runners in scoring position.

Next Up

Daytona continues its series against St. Lucie on Thursday, April 16th at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. ET. *DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - * The Daytona Tortugas erased a seven-run deficit and erupted for a season-high 17 runs on a season-high 14 hits, rallying past the St. Lucie Mets, 17-13, on Wednesday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.







Florida State League Stories from April 16, 2026

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