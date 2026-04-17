Perry Fans 12 as Jays Rally for Second Straight Walk-Off Win

Published on April 16, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







DUNEDIN, FL - The Blue Jays rallied from an early 4-0 deficit to force extra innings before Aldo Gaxiola's bases-loaded walk-off hit by pitch lifted Dunedin to an 8-7 win over the Clearwater Threshers on Thursday night at TD Ballpark.

Dunedin secured a walk-off victory in the 10th inning for the second consecutive night. After winning on a bases-loaded walk on Wednesday, the Blue Jays did it again Thursday when Gaxiola was hit on the foot by a breaking ball from Camron Hill, forcing home the winning run.

RHP José Berríos made the start on MLB Rehab Assignment, and after a rocky first inning, retired six of the final seven batters he faced, striking out three.

KEY PERFORMERS

RHP Nolan Perry (5 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 12 K) fanned a career-high 12 batters over five shutout frames, facing one batter over the minimum.

Perry struck out the first seven batters he faced and retired the last eight he faced in order.

In his first inning of relief Perry was one pitch away from an immaculate inning, throwing ten pitches for nine strikes with three strikeouts.

His dominant performance came on only 60 pitches.

Perry induced 16 whiffs on 29 swings.

His 12 strikeouts are the most by a D-Jay since Trey Yesavage fanned 12 on May 13, 2025.

His 12 strikeouts are the T-2nd most in a game by a Blue Jay since 2005, and tied for most by a minor leaguer this season.

LF Dariel Ramon (2-for-4, HR, 3 RBI, R) swatted his first professional home run, a two-run blast in the 4th inning to give Dunedin a 6-5 lead.

Ramon also ripped an RBI single in the 1st.

Thursday marked his second multi-hit game of the season, and first multi-RBI game.

3B Juan Sanchez (1-for-5, R) slapped his first hit as a Blue Jay with a single in the 4th inning, then scored the game-winning run in the 10th after reaching on an error.







Florida State League Stories from April 16, 2026

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