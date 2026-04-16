Palm Beach Defeats Jupiter at Holman Stadium in Vero Beach to Celebrate Jackie Robinson Day

Published on April 16, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







JUPITER, FL - Under the alternate identity of the "Frozen Iguanas," Palm Beach (9-2) defeated the Jupiter Hammerheads (3-8) by a final score of 4-2 at Holman Stadium at the Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Vero Beach, Florida. Palm Beach extended their win streak to eight games and pick up their first win as the "Frozen Iguanas." The Palm Beach Cardinals are now 2-0 on "Jackie Robinson Day" at Holman Stadium the last two seasons after defeating the Clearwater Threshers 10-5 in 2025.

After two scoreless innings to begin the contest, the Hammerheads scored first in the top of the third inning off Palm Beach starting pitcher Ethan Young. With one out, Jose Monseratte was hit by a pitch and Abrahan Ramirez hit a single. Later, with runners at second and third base, Andres Valor delivered a two-RBI single to make it a 2-0 Jupiter lead.

However, Palm Beach responded immediately in the bottom of the frame. Cameron Nickens led off the inning by reaching on an error and got to second base. Two batters later, Trevor Haskins hit his first home run of the season, a two-run home run to left field, to tie the game at 2-2.

Young finished his start with four innings pitched and allowed two earned runs and tallied six strikeouts and got a no-decision.

Meanwhile, Jupiter starting pitcher Keyner Benitez tossed five innings and allowed just the two-run home run by Haskins and struck out a career-high eight hitters and got a no-decision. Ruben Menes (W, 2-0) was the first pitcher out of the Palm Beach bullpen and tossed three scoreless innings with five strikeouts.

The game remained tied at 2-2 until the bottom of the seventh inning when the Frozen Iguanas took their first lead. With one out, Jonathan Mejia, Brayden Smith, and Chase Heath all drew a walk off Luis De La Cruz (L, 0-1) to load the bases. A wild pitch by new Jupiter relief pitcher Braulio Salas allowed Mejia to score. Nickens, the next batter, hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Smith and Palm Beach took a 4-2 lead after seven innings.

Robbie Knowles (H, 1) and Jovi Galvez (Sv, 1) shut down the Jupiter offense in the final two innings as Palm Beach secured the 4-2 victory at Holman Stadium as part of "Jackie Robinson Day." For Palm Beach, the offense recorded only two hits which is the fewest in a win this season.

The Cardinals and Hammerheads return to Jupiter to continue their six-game series on Thursday, April 16th with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Click here to purchase your Palm Beach Cardinals tickets.

For select Saturdays in 2026, the Palm Beach Cardinals take on the alternate identity of the "Palm Beach Frozen Iguanas!" You can join the cold front and purchase an "Ice Cold 12-Pack" ticket package to get a ticket for all Frozen Iguanas games, exclusive benefits, and access to special events as part of this season-long membership.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars. For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







Florida State League Stories from April 16, 2026

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