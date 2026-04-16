Zeigler Slams the Door in the Ninth, Marauders Hook Tarpons 5-4

Published on April 16, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - Draven Zeigler earned the first save of his professional carrer in a scoreless ninth, completing a 5-4 win for the Bradenton Marauders (4-8) over the Tampa Tarpons (4-8) on Thursday from George M. Steinbrenner Field. Zander Mueth punched out four batters over 4.0 strong frames, while Josh Tate and Murf Gray each collected multi-hit games.

After Tampa took a 1-0 lead off Mueth in the bottom of the second, Bradenton responded in the top of the fourth against Tarpons starter Tyler Boudreau. Eddie King Jr. reached on fielder's choice and moved to third on a base hit by Tate. Luke Scherrer drove in King Jr. with a sacrifice fly to center, and the Marauders tied the game 1-1.

In the top of the sixth, the Bradenton bats got to Tampa reliever Josh Tiedemann. Canon Reeder doubled, Tate singled, and Scherrer walked to load the bases. A catcher's interference allowed Reeder to plate and make it 2-1. With the bases loaded, Eddie Rynders worked a walk to move the score 3-1.

The Tarpons took a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the sixth off Marauders reliever Jack Anker, highlighted with a two-RBI double from Willy Montero.

In the top of the seventh, Bradenton scored two more runs against Tampa reliever Jose Ledesma. Dylan Palmer worked a walk and moved to third on two balks by Ledesma to put a runner in scoring position. After Reeder worked a walk, Ledesma balked again, allowing Reeder into second and Palmer to score. A base hit by Gray plated Reeder and put the Marauders up 5-4.

Zeigler tossed a scoreless ninth, finalizing a 5-4 victory for Bradenton.

Anker (1-1) notched the win, letting up three runs (two earned) on three hits, two walks, and three strikeouts over 3.2 frames. Ledesma (0-1) took the loss, allowing two runs on a hit, two walks, and a strikeout over 1.0 frame. Zeigler (1) earned the save, walking two with a strikeout in a shutout ninth.

The Marauders and Tarpons play game four of their six-game series on Friday with first pitch set for 2:00 p.m. EST. RHP Seth Hernandez (0-0, 1.29) is the starter for Bradenton and RHP Justin West (1-1, 6.75) takes the ball for Tampa.







Florida State League Stories from April 16, 2026

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