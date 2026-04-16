Marauders Edge Tarpons in Back-and-Forth Battle

Published on April 16, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa Tarpons News Release









Tampa Tarpons pitcher Tyler Boudreau

(Tampa Tarpons) Tampa Tarpons pitcher Tyler Boudreau(Tampa Tarpons)

The Tampa Tarpons (4-8) dropped a back-and-forth contest to the Bradenton Marauders (4-8) on Thursday, falling 5-4 after Bradenton pulled away late.

Tyler Boudreau started on the mound for Tampa and turned in a solid outing, going five-plus innings while allowing two earned runs and striking out six.

The Tarpons struck first in the second inning, as Hans Montero roped a single to bring home Willy Montero for a 1-0 lead.

Bradenton answered in the fourth and took control in the sixth, manufacturing runs with a sacrifice fly, catcher's interference, and a walk to build up a 3-1 advantage.

Tampa responded in the bottom half of the sixth. Logan Maxwell lifted a sacrifice fly before Willy Montero delivered a two-run double to score Engelth Urena and JoJo Jackson, putting Tampa back in front, 4-3.

The lead was short-lived, as Murf Gray singled home the go-ahead run in the seventh to give the Marauders the upper hand. Bradenton would hold on the rest of the way to secure the win.

The Tarpons return to action tomorrow afternoon, with Justin West slated to make the start. First pitch is scheduled for 2:00 PM.

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Florida State League Stories from April 16, 2026

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