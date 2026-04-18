Bradenton Blanks Tampa in Friday Matinee

Published on April 17, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa Tarpons News Release









Tampa Tarpons pitcher Justin West

(Tampa Tarpons) Tampa Tarpons pitcher Justin West(Tampa Tarpons)

TAMPA, Fla. - Friday afternoon at George M. Steinbrenner Field got away early from Tampa, as the Tarpons (4-9) were blanked by the Bradenton Marauders (5-8), 7-0.

After two scoreless innings to open the contest, Bradenton broke through in the third, capitalizing on a pair of Tarpons' miscues. Dylan Palmer reached base on a single and moved into scoring position before a walk and hit-by-pitch loaded the bases. Eddie King Jr. then put Bradenton on the board with a fielder's choice that plated two runs for an early 2-0 lead.

The Marauders added to their advantage in the fifth, plating three runs, and tacked on another in the sixth on a home run off the bat of Dylan Palmer.

Bradenton would add one more to their lead in the ninth on Estuar Suero's RBI single to make it 7-0 in favor of the visitors, which would hold as the final.

Tampa struggled to generate offense throughout the afternoon, managing just two hits, singles from Hans Montero and Enmanuel Tejeda.

Justin West took the loss for Tampa, allowing five runs (four earned) over four-plus innings. The southpaw gave up seven hits and two walks while striking out six.

The Tarpons and Marauders continue their six-game set Saturday afternoon, with first pitch scheduled for 2:00 PM.

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Florida State League Stories from April 17, 2026

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