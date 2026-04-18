Late Push Comes up Short in 5-3 Defeat

Published on April 17, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







DUNEDIN, FL - The Blue Jays loaded the bases in the 8th and brought the tying run to the plate in the 9th, but fell short in a 5-3 loss to Clearwater on Friday night at TD Ballpark in game three of a six-game set.

KEY PERFORMERS

RHP Reece Wissinger (3.1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 3 K) hurled 3.1 shutout frames in relief with three strikeouts.

CF Dariel Ramon (2-for-2, RBI, BB, HBP) reached base in all four trips to the plate, highlighted by an RBI double in the 2nd inning which gave Dunedin a 2-1 lead.

Ramon logged his second straight multi-hit game with an RBI and extra-base hit.

DH Jaxson West (2-for-4, R, BB) tallied his third consecutive multi-hit game and fifth multi-hit game through seven games this season.







Florida State League Stories from April 17, 2026

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