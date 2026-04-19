Parker Stays Hot, Jays Drop Tight 3-2 Finale

Published on April 19, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







DUNEDIN, FL - In a pitcher's duel that saw three late lead changes, the Dunedin Blue Jays fell 3-2 to the Clearwater Threshers on Sunday afternoon at TD Ballpark in their series finale.

KEY PERFORMERS

RHP Luis Victorino (2.1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 3 K) hurled 2.1 shutout frames in his Dunedin debut, striking out three.

SS JoJo Parker (2-for-4, R, 2 SB) logged a two-hit day with a run and two stolen bases.

His hits left the bat at 108.3 MPH and 105.1 MPH.

The Blue Jays No. 2 prospect extended his on-base streak to 12 games, over which he is batting .326 with 2 HR, 11 RBI, 9 R, and a 1.096 OPS.

He has hits in nine of his last ten.

DH Juan Sanchez (1-for-4, RBI, SB) smacked an RBI single in the 3rd to score Parker for his first Dunedin RBI.

The Blue Jays No. 7 prospect has a hit in each of his first three games played for Dunedin.







Florida State League Stories from April 19, 2026

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