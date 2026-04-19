Big Innings Bury Tortugas in Series Finale, Mets Take 4 of 6

Published on April 19, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas grabbed an early lead but were undone by two big innings from St. Lucie, falling 13-4 in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. The Mets have now won three straight and take four of six in the set.

The Rundown

Daytona struck first with a quick start at the plate.

In the first, Kyle Henley doubled and Jacob Friend followed with a two-run home run to right, his third of the season, giving the Tortugas a 2-0 lead.

St. Lucie flipped the game in the third. The Mets sent eight to the plate and scored four runs on three hits, highlighted by an RBI double from Elian Peña, an RBI single from Chase Meggers, and a throwing error that allowed another run to score, taking a 4-2 lead.

They added on in the fourth. With the bases loaded, Peña drew a walk to force in a run, extending the lead to 5-2.

Daytona answered briefly in the bottom half. After Mason Neville walked and moved into scoring position, Drew Davies reached on an error that allowed Neville to score, trimming the deficit to 5-3.

The game broke open in the fifth. St. Lucie erupted for six runs on six hits and two errors. RBI hits from AJ Salgado, JT Benson, and Sam Robertson, along with a two-run sequence on an error, pushed the Mets' lead to 11-3.

Daytona picked up one more in the sixth. Three walks loaded the bases before Henry Hunter drew a walk to force in a run, making it 11-4.

St. Lucie added insurance late. An RBI single from Peña in the seventh and another run in the eighth capped the scoring at 13-4.

Stat of the Game

10 - St. Lucie scored 10 runs across the third and fifth innings combined.

Notes

- Daytona falls to 5-10 on the season.

- St. Lucie wins the series, taking four of six and the final three games.

- The Tortugas have allowed 25 runs over their last two losses.

- Friend finished 2-for-5 with a home run, double, and two RBI and now has 3 HR on the season.

- Friend and Moon lead the FSL with six doubles

- Friend leads the FSL in OPS (1.240), doubles (6), triples, (2), and slugging pct. (.800)

- Henley recorded his 13th stolen base, continuing to lead the Florida State League.

- Daytona pitching allowed 14 hits, tied for the most allowed this season.

- The Tortugas committed five errors, their most in a game this season.

- St. Lucie went 7-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

Next Up

Daytona hits the road on Tuesday for a six-game series with the Jupiter Hammerheads. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. ET.







Florida State League Stories from April 19, 2026

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