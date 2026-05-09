Tortugas & Threshers to Play Doubleheader Tomorrow, May 9

Published on May 8, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







Tonight's game between the Daytona Tortugas and the Clearwater Threshers has been officially postponed due to inclement weather at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. This evening's game will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow, May 9th. Game one will begin at 4 pm ET with game two to follow approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Both games will be seven innings in length. Justin Henshel will be the starting pitcher for game one for the Tortugas and Sheng-En Lin will start game two. Please let me know if you have any questions.







Florida State League Stories from May 8, 2026

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