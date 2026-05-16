Tortugas Snap Six-Game Skid with 10-Inning Win over Cardinals

Published on May 15, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







The Daytona Tortugas snapped their six-game losing streak Friday night, rallying past the Palm Beach Cardinals 6-5 in 10 innings at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Daytona improved to 13-24 overall and 4-12 on the road with its first extra-inning victory of the season. The Rundown

Daytona struck first in the opening inning. Jacob Friend singled, moved to second on a groundout and scored when Ty Doucette ripped an RBI ground-rule double to center field for a 1-0 lead.

Palm Beach answered immediately in the bottom half when rehabber Lars Nootbaar launched a solo homer to left field off Kyle McCoy, evening the score at 1-1.

The Tortugas broke the game open in the fourth. Mason Neville singled and stole second before walks to Rafhlmil Torres, Drew Davies, Ichiro Cano, and Friend forced in two runs. Kyle Henley followed with a two-run single through the middle to cap a four-run inning and give Daytona a 5-1 advantage.

Palm Beach chipped away in the bottom half. A fielding error opened the door before Alex Birge delivered a two-run double and Trevor Haskins added a sacrifice fly to cut the deficit to 5-4.

Daytona's bullpen kept the Cardinals off the board through the middle innings behind Justin Henschel, who tossed three scoreless frames without allowing a hit.

Palm Beach finally tied the game in the eighth when Yordalin Peña hammered a solo homer to center off Andrew Shaffner, making it 5-5.

The game moved to extras before Daytona reclaimed the lead in the 10th. Automatic runner Tyson Lewis advanced to third on Doucette's single, then scored on a sacrifice fly double play off the bat of Bernard Moon for the go-ahead run.

Mike Villani closed it out in the bottom of the 10th, stranding the tying run at third and striking out the side to secure his first save of the season. Notables

Daytona snapped its six-game losing streak and improved to 13-24 overall.

The Tortugas improved to 1-1 in extra-inning games this season.

Daytona moved to 8-21 against right-handed starters.

The Tortugas improved to 11-7 when scoring five or more runs.

Daytona remained undefeated when outhitting opponents, improving to 12-0.

Cano extended his on-base streak to 14 games.

Henley extended his hitting streak to six games and recorded his fourth multi-RBI game of the season.

Doucette collected his third double and second multi-hit game of the season.

Villani earned his first save of the season and extended his scoreless streak to four innings.

Andrew Shaffner earned the first win of his professional career. Next Up

The Tortugas continue their series against Palm Beach on Saturday, May 16. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.







Florida State League Stories from May 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.