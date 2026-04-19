Perez's Ninth Inning Double Lifts Marauders to Series Victory

Published on April 19, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - Edgleen Perez launched a go-ahead two-RBI double in the top of the ninth inning, leading the Bradenton Marauders (6-9) to a 6-4 win over the Tampa Tarpons (5-10) on Sunday from George M. Steinbrenner Field. Dylan Palmer stole three bases and drove in two runs, while Murf Gray increased his hitting streak to eight games with a two-hit performance.

In the top of the second, Estuar Sero, Perez, and Antonio Pimentel all worked walks to load the bases. Palmer singled off Tampa starter J.T. Etheridge, scoring Suero and Perez to put Bradenton up 2-0.

The Tarpons took a 3-2 lead off Marauders starter Levi Sterling with a run in the bottom of the third and two runs in the bottom of the fourth on a two-run homer by Gregory Bozzo.

Bradenton responded in the top of the fifth against Tampa reliever Greyson Carter. Gray singled and Ivan Brethowr walked to put runners on second and first. After Gray moved to third on a groundout, he scored on a wild pitch to tie the game 3-3.

In the top of the sixth, the Marauders plated another run off Carter. Palmer walked, stole second, and came around to score on a base hit by Edward Florentino to make it a 4-3 ballgame. Bozzo notched an RBI single off Marauders reliever Gavin Adams in the bottom half of the inning to tie the game 4-4.

The Marauders went ahead in the top of the ninth against Tarpons reliever Josh Tiedemann. Cristian Jauregui doubled and Josh Tate singled to put runners on third and first. A double by Perez plated Jauregui and Tate to make it a 6-4 ballgame.

Bradenton reliever Draven Zeigler closed it down in the ninth, finalizing a 6-4 win for the Marauders.

Brandon Cain (1-0) took the win, recording 2.0 perfect innings with a strikeout. Tiedemann (0-1) gets the loss, letting up two runs on three hits with a strikeout. Zeigler (2) notched the save with a perfect ninth.

The Marauders take the day off on Monday before beginning a six-game series against the Clearwater Threshers from BayCare Ballpark. First pitch is set for Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. EST.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com.







Florida State League Stories from April 19, 2026

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