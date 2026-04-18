Hernandez Dazzles in Marauders Shutout Victory over Tarpons

Published on April 18, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - Seth Hernandez dazzled for 5.0 no-hit innings, leading the Bradenton Marauders (5-8) to a 7-0 shutout victory over the Tampa Tarpons (4-9) on Friday from George M. Steinbrenner Field. Dylan Palmer rocketed the first home run of his professional career, and Bradenton earned their first back-to-back wins of the season.

The Marauders jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the third against Tarpons starter Justin West. Canon Reeder walked, Josh Tate was hit by a pitch, and Murf Gray grounded into a fielder's choice to load the bases. A fielding error by Tampa second baseman Hans Montero allowed two runs to score and make it a 2-0 ballgame.

Bradenton increased the lead off West in the top of the fifth. Palmer singled and Reeder walked to put runners on second and first. After a throwing error allowed Palmer to move into third, a single by Josh Tate plated Palmer to make it 3-0. Gray notched a base hit, moving Tate to third and scoring Reeder to increase the lead 4-0. Eddie King Jr. reached on a fielding error, plating Tate to make it a 5-0 ballgame.

In the top of the sixth, Palmer socked a solo blast over the right field wall off Tarpons reliever Thomas Balboni Jr.

Estuar Suero recorded an RBI single in the top of the eighth against Tampa reliever Brain Arias and put the Marauders up 7-0.

Adolfo Oviedo closed it down in the ninth with a scoreless inning to finalize a 7-0 win for Bradenton.

Hernandez (1-0) notched the win, striking out eight with two walks over 5.0 no-hit innings. West (1-2) took the loss, allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits, two walks, and six strikeouts.

The Marauders and Tarpons play the penultimate of their six-game series on Saturday with first pitch set for 2:00 p.m. EST. LHP Reinold Navarro (0-1, 6.75) is the starter for Bradenton and RHP Danny Flatt (0-1, 4.22) takes the ball for Tampa.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com.







Florida State League Stories from April 18, 2026

Hernandez Dazzles in Marauders Shutout Victory over Tarpons - Bradenton Marauders

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