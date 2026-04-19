Ferrebus, Phelps Drive in Two Apiece in Road Loss

Published on April 18, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







DUNEDIN, FL - Alirio Ferrebus and Robert Phelps combined to drive in four runs for the Clearwater Threshers (7-7) in an 8-5 defeat against the Dunedin Blue Jays (8-6) on Saturday night at TD Ballpark. The Threshers look to secure a series split in the Sunday finale.

Griffin Burkholder singled to center to lead off the first against Blue Jays righty Dayne Pengelly. On the very next pitch, Burkholder stole second before advancing to third on a single from Manolfi Jimenez. Alirio Ferrebus came up next and grounded a ball to short, beating out the double play throw to first and reaching on a fielder's choice. Burkholder scored on the play to open the scoring for the Threshers.

Dunedin took the lead in the bottom of the third inning on two home runs that flipped the scoreboard to 4-1 in favor of the Blue Jays. A one-out triple by Matthew Ferrara began a short rally for Clearwater in the top of the sixth. Nolan Beltran and Jaeden Calderon each followed with a walk, and Robert Phelps followed with a two-run single to cut the deficit to one run.

The Blue Jays stormed back with four runs over the seventh and eighth innings that stretched their lead out to five runs. Beltran drew a walk to lead off the eighth and moved to third on a Phelps single. After the second out of the inning, Burkholder was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Manolfi Jimenez followed with a ground ball to second that was thrown away by Blue Jays second baseman Adrian Pinto, scoring Beltran from third. Ferrebus drew a walk to follow to cut the deficit to three runs.

The eighth inning ended with the Threshers trailing by three, and despite a leadoff walk to start the ninth, Clearwater couldn't complete the comeback as they fell 8-5.

Brad Pacheco (1-1) took the loss and surrendered four runs on eight hits with seven strikeouts and no walks in 4.0 innings. Eligio Arias tossed 1.0 scoreless and hitless inning with one strikeout in his Threshers debut. Brian Walters allowed four runs on six hits with one walk and one strikeout in 2.0 innings. Jacob Pruitt retired all three batters he faced in the bottom of the eighth, striking out two batters in 1.0 inning without allowing a baserunner.

Beltran has reached safely in each of his first six games with the Threshers this season...He tied Vierling with the longest on-base streak to start the season with a second-inning walk...Jimenez recorded his second multi-hit game of the season...Phelps is 4-8 with four RBIs over the past two games...Clearwater's lineup drew ten walks, the team-high in a game this season...The Threshers conclude their first six-game road series against the Dunedin Blue Jays on Sunday, April 19...First pitch on Sunday afternoon will take place at 12:00 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from April 18, 2026

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