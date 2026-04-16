Threshers Drop Heartbreaker in Ten Innings

Published on April 15, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







DUNEDIN, FL - Despite leading since the first inning, the Clearwater Threshers (6-5) fell 5-4 in ten innings against the Dunedin Blue Jays (6-5) on Wednesday night at BayCare Ballpark. Clearwater looks to bounce back when they return to Dunedin on Thursday.

The fifth pitch of the game resulted in a double by Nathan Humphreys, who advanced to third base on a groundout to first. With a 0-2 count on him, Will Vierling followed with a fly ball to deep right field. It was caught for the second out of the inning, but it was hit deep enough to score Humphreys and give the Threshers a 1-0 advantage. Humphreys struck again to lead off the third inning, singling to center on the third pitch of the frame. After he moved to third on a double by Alirio Ferrebus, Nolan Beltran smacked the second pitch he saw into right field to bring home Humphreys and double the Threshers' lead. Matthew Ferrara hit a sacrifice fly to left field in the next at-bat that extended the lead to three runs.

Dunedin got on the board for the first time in the bottom of the sixth inning, with an RBI single cutting the deficit to two runs. A leadoff walk to Humphreys began a rally in the seventh. Humphreys stole second and third before Ferrebus smacked his second double of the game to stretch the Threshers' lead to three runs. The Blue Jays stormed back, plating three runs in the eighth and ninth innings to tie the game at four and send it to extra innings. After a scoreless top of the tenth, the Threshers fought until the final pitch, which narrowly missed for a bases-loaded walk that finalized a 5-4 loss in ten innings.

Gage Wood tossed 4.0 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and three walks with four strikeouts in a no-decision. Peyton Havard surrendered one run on three hits in 3.0 innings, walking one and striking out three. Tyler Bowen let up two runs on two hits with one walk and one strikeout in 1.0 inning. Gabe Craig allowed the tying run in the ninth, surrendering one hit and walking two with one strikeout, but getting a blown save. Richie Cortese (0-1) took the loss in 0.2 innings, striking out one with two walks allowed and surrendering the final run.







Florida State League Stories from April 15, 2026

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