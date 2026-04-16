Jose Berrios to Start Thursday for Dunedin on MLB Rehab Assignment

Published on April 15, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







DUNEDIN, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays, in conjunction with the Toronto Blue Jays, have announced that right-hander José Berríos will start for Dunedin on MLB rehab assignment on Thursday, April 16 at 6:30 p.m. as they host the Clearwater Threshers at TD Ballpark.

Berríos opened the 2026 season on the Blue Jays' 15-day injured list with a stress fracture in his right elbow. He has not appeared in an MLB game since September 24, 2025, when elbow inflammation prematurely ended his season.

The 31-year-old Puerto Rico native has spent 10 seasons in the major leagues, including his first six with the Minnesota Twins before being traded to Toronto ahead of the 2021 MLB Trade Deadline in exchange for Austin Martin and Simeon Woods Richardson. On November 16, 2021, Berríos signed a seven-year, $131 million extension with the Blue Jays.

A two-time MLB All-Star, Berríos made his third Opening Day start for Toronto in 2025. He logged 166 innings with a 4.17 ERA across 31 games (30 starts) last season and is one of four MLB pitchers to make 30 or more starts in each season from 2021-2025, alongside Kevin Gausman, Dylan Cease, and Patrick Corbin.

Tickets for Thursday's game are available at DunedinBlueJays.com.







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