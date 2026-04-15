Gameday Preview: Jupiter Hammerheads vs. Palm Beach Frozen Iguanas

Published on April 15, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







Oh what a night! The Beachbirds secured their 7th straight victory, putting up 3 runs against the Hammerheads. Alex Birge hit his career first homerun and his second career hit. Gurevitch keeps his run streak alive for another game. Ty Van Dyke did Ty Van Dyke things (struck out 4 across 6 innings pitched). Just headlines on headlines on headlines.

Palm Beach/Jupiter returns to play each other, but this time in the Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Vero Beach, FL. The historical stadium was the previous Spring Training complex for the Dodgers and was Jackie Robinson's home during those preseason games. This is the second year Palm Beach are the hosts of the Jackie Robinson Celebration Game since it was reinstated last year, and a first for Jupiter. Palm Beach has had good luck in Vero so far, so maybe that will continue tonight.

Starter Ethan Young was drafted out of East Carolina University and initially started his baseball career as a third baseman. His fastball and curveball are two of his most interesting pitches in his repertoire. This will be his third start of the season with Palm Beach.

THE BIRDHOUSE

Jackie Robinson was the first UCLA student to letter in four sports, being baseball, basketball, football and track. He often considered baseball his worst sport and played semi-pro football in 1941.

During last year's Jackie Robinson Celebration Game, Josh Kross hit for the cycle for the first time in his career. Anything goes in Vero Beach!

PROJECTED LINEUP (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

Ryan Weingartner, DH

Jack Gurevitch, 1B

Rya Mitchell, RF

Jonathan Mejía, SS

Brayden Smith, 2B

Chase Heath, C

Cam Nickens, LF

Luis Pino, CF

Trevor Haskins, 3B

Ethan Young, P

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

HOW TO WATCH

WHEN: April 15, 2026

WHERE: Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Vero Beach, FL.

STREAMING: Streaming unavailable for this game.







Florida State League Stories from April 15, 2026

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