Gameday Preview: Jupiter Hammerheads vs Palm Beach Frozen Iguanas

Published on April 18, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







Don't worry, Palm Beach is officially back in the win column! Last night's 5-2 win against the Hammerheads officially resuscitated the Birds, and they're looking forward to continuing the streak as the Frozen Iguanas.

Mejia hit his second home run of the season in the 5th inning, which started a streak of scoring through the 6th and 7th innings. Cam Nickens and Christian Martin touched base three times with two hits and one walk, and Alex Birge and Jack Gurevitch both turned their walks into runs.

Tonight, Jacob Odle has his first start of the season, appearing in Bradenton twice in reliever roles. His second start on April 12 was fantastic, with six strikeouts, no walks, and one hit across four innings pitched. This is his first start in a Beachbirds uniform (well, kind of) since 2025.

THE BIRDHOUSE

Cam Nickens leads the league in OBP with .541.

The exit velocity off of Jonathan Mejia's homerun ball was 107 MPH. If a car drove 107 MPH on I-95, the driver would end up paying up to $500 and have some charges to their name. Be safe out there!

Iguanas are able to swim, with some breeds able to dive up to 30 feet to eat algae.

PROJECTED LINEUP (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

Ryan Mitchell, RF

Ryan Weingartner, SS

Jack Gurevitch, 3B

Jonathan Mejia, DH

Brayden Smith, CF

Chase Heath, 1B

Alex Birge, C

Luis Pino, LF

Trevor Haskins, 2B

Jacob Odle, SP

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

HOW TO WATCH

WHEN: April 18, 2026

WHERE: Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter, FL

STREAMING: MiLB.TV and Bally Live







Florida State League Stories from April 18, 2026

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