Cardinals' Win Streak Snapped at Eight Games with 4-2 Loss to Jupiter Thursday Night

Published on April 16, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Palm Beach Cardinals (9-3) had their eight-game win streak snap as they fell to the Jupiter Hammerheads (3-8) by a final score of 4-2 in game three of the first "Duel of the Dean" on Thursday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

The Cardinals took an early lead in the bottom of the second inning when Luis Pino lined a single to right field which scored Chase Heath as Palm Beach took a 1-0 lead.

The Hammerheads responded in the top of the third inning when Julio Henriquez led off with a single, and Carter Johnson drove home Henriquez with a RBI double to right field. Later in the inning with two outs, Andrew Salas drove in Johnson with an RBI single to give Jupiter the 2-1 lead.

In a back-and-forth ball game, the Cardinals capitalized on a Jupiter mistake. In the bottom of the fourth inning, Yordalin Peña led off reaching on an error to get to second base. After the next two batters got out, Cameron Nickens got Peña across home plate with a bloop RBI single to left field to tie the game at 2-2.

Palm Beach starting pitcher Cade Crossland finished his night with a career-high 4 2/3 innings pitched and allowed the two runs on five hits and one walk while he tallied six strikeouts in a no-decision. Antoni Cuello finished the top of the fifth inning with a strikeout for his only batter faced on the mound.

Jupiter starting pitcher Julio Mendez (W, 1-0) finished his start with a season-high five innings and allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and struck out six Cardinals hitters.

In the top of the sixth inning, Jupiter once again got the lead against new Palm Beach pitcher Jake Shelagowski (L, 1-1). With one out, Salas hit his second single of the game and advanced to second base on a throwing error from Peña. With two outs, Jake McCutcheon broke his bat on an RBI single to score Salas and the Hammerheads took a 3-2 lead.

Jupiter had another scoring chance in the top of the seventh inning. The Hammerheads loaded the bases with no outs, but Shelagowski struck out the first hitter he faced. Carter Johnson followed hit a sacrifice fly to left to score a run, making it 4-2 in favor of Jupiter, but Nickens threw out Emilio Barraras trying to move to third to end the inning.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Brayden Smith was on second base and Ryan Weingartner lined a single to left field. However, Andres Valor threw out Smith at home plate from left field for an outfield assist to prevent the Cardinals from scoring in the frame.

A half inning later in the top of the eighth, Salas hit a fly ball to center field but Peña fired a strike to home plate for the outfield assist to prevent another run from scoring.

The Cardinals trailed 4-2 entering the bottom of the ninth inning. Jupiter relief pitcher Ramon Sanchez entered the game with one runner on and one out and issued two walks to load the bases and put the tying run on second base. However, Peña struck out and Jupiter manager Kyle Stahlberg pulled Sanchez in favor of Samuel Carpio (S, 2). With the tying run at second base and the winning run at first base, Carpio struck out Alex Birge as the eight-game win streak came to an end with Palm Beach suffering the 4-2 defeat.

Despite Jupiter committing a season-high four errors and Palm Beach going 3-for-11 with runners in scoring position, the Cardinals left 11 men on base and only recorded six hits with none going for extra bases. Ryan Weingartner led the offense after he went 2-for-3 with a walk and a hit-by-pitch.

The weekend portion of this six-game "Duel of the Dean" series continues on Friday, April 17th with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Click here to purchase your Palm Beach Cardinals tickets.

For select Saturdays in 2026, the Palm Beach Cardinals take on the alternate identity of the "Palm Beach Frozen Iguanas!" You can join the cold front and purchase an "Ice Cold 12-Pack" ticket package to get a ticket for all Frozen Iguanas games, exclusive benefits, and access to special events as part of this season-long membership.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars. For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







Florida State League Stories from April 16, 2026

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