Gameday Preview: Jupiter Hammerheads vs Palm Beach Cardinals

Published on April 16, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







The Birds are on fire! They defeated the Hammerheads in Holman Stadium 4-2 (fitting, for Jackie Robinson Day) with Trevor Haskins hitting his first professional homerun. This continues their current winning streak, keeping them at the top of the FSL standings for most wins.

Let's reflect: Last night, starter Ethan Young struck out 6 batters with no walks across 4 innings pitched, but had 4 hits with 17 batters faced. Ruben Menes came in for 3 innings and struck out 5 across 3 innings pitched, and only allowed one hit. As for hitting, Trevor Haskins was responsible for the first hit of the night with his 2-run homerun, which gave the Beachbirds momentum for the rest of the game. The later two runs came from a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly, coasting the team to their second Jackie Robinson Celebration game victory.

Tonight, starter Cade Crossland looks to extend his luck from Bradenton, where he struck out 7 pitchers in 3.2 innings pitched. Alex Birge has had good luck in the batter's box so far this series, hitting his first professional homerun on Tuesday. Chase Heath continues to be a player to watch on this team, with his consistent hits and runs.

THE BIRDHOUSE

Trevor Haskin's homerun at Holman Stadium reached 380 feet - a true homerun in a majority of MLB ballparks, including Fenway Park and Busch Stadium.

The last time Palm Beach had a win streak over 8 was in 2024, when they won 9 games in a row from July 31st to August 9th.

In terms of all 30 Single-A teams, Palm Beach ranks #22 in batting average and #2 in ERA

PROJECTED LINEUP (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

Brayden Smith, 2B

Ryan Weingartner, SS

Yordalin Pena, CF

Alex Birge, DH

Chase Heath, C

Cameron Nickens, LF

Christian Martin, 3B

Luis Pino, RF

Heriberto Caraballo, 1B

Cade Crossland, SP

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

INF Johnfrank Salazar reinstated from the Development List.

HOW TO WATCH

WHEN: April 16, 2026

WHERE: Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter, FL

STREAMING: MiLB.TV and Bally Live







Florida State League Stories from April 16, 2026

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