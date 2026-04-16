King Jr. Smacks Three Hits in Marauders 12-1 Loss to Tarpons

Published on April 16, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - Despite the Bradenton Marauders (3-8) 12-1 loss to the Tampa Tarpons (4-7) on Wednesday night from George M. Steinbrenner Field, Eddie King Jr. tallied his first three-hit game of the season. Murf Gray and Edgleen Perez each recorded a hit, but the Bradenton pitching staff tied a franchise-high 16 walks.

After the Tarpons took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first off Marauders starter Clevari Tejada, the Bradenton bats answered back in the top of the fourth. Josh Tate and Gray worked back-to-back walks to put runners on second and first. King Jr. blasted a single to left, scoring Tate to make it a 1-1 ballgame.

Tampa plated nine runs in the bottom of the fourth, a run in the seventh, and a run in the eighth to go up 12-1 on Bradenton.

The Marauders went scoreless in the ninth to finalize a 12-1 win for the Tarpons.

Tejada (0-1) took the loss, allowing four runs (three earned) on a hit, nine walks, and three strikeouts. Parker Seay (1-0) picked up the win, gaining a strikeout over 0.2 frames.

The Marauders and Tarpons play game three of their six-game series on Thursday with first pitch set for 11:00 a.m. EST. RHP Zander Mueth (0-0, 10.80) is the starter for Bradenton and RHP Tyler Boudreau (0-0, 2.08) takes the ball for Tampa.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com.







Florida State League Stories from April 16, 2026

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