Lin, Tortugas Blank Flying Tigers in 14-0 Rout

Published on April 12, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







LAKELAND, Fla. - Sheng-En Lin carried a no-hitter through five innings and the Daytona Tortugas turned in their most complete performance of the season Sunday, rolling past the Lakeland Flying Tigers, 14-0, at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. The win gave Daytona back-to-back victories for the first time this season and salvaged the final two games of the six-game series.

The Rundown

Daytona struck immediately in the first. After Bernard Moon and Tyson Lewis drew walks, Arnaldo Lantigua lined an RBI single to center to open the scoring. The Tortugas continued to apply pressure, loading the bases before Mason Neville and Dylan King each drew run-scoring walks to make it 3-0.

Daytona added a run in the second. Kyle Henley walked, stole second, and later stole home as part of a double steal to extend the lead to 4-0.

The Tortugas broke the game open in the third.

Rafhlmil Torres singled to start the inning and Mason Neville followed with a base hit. After Dylan King was hit by a pitch to load the bases, Drew Davies delivered a two-run single. Lewis added an RBI single later in the inning as Daytona pushed the lead to 7-0.

Daytona continued to add on throughout the game.

In the fourth, Jacob Friend tripled and scored on a single by Neville. The Tortugas plated three more in the seventh, taking advantage of a bases-loaded opportunity, then added three more in the eighth behind RBI hits from Neville, King, and Davies.

On the mound, Lin was dominant. The right-hander did not allow a hit over five innings, striking out five and walking two to earn his first win of the season. Deivi Villafana followed with three scoreless innings, and Griffin Green closed it out in the ninth as Daytona combined for a one-hit shutout.

Stat of the Game

1 - Daytona's pitching staff allowed just one hit in the club's first shutout of the season.

Notes

- Daytona improves to 3-6 on the season and has won back-to-back games for the first time this year.

- The Tortugas dropped the first four games of the series before winning the final two.

- Daytona scored a season-high 14 runs.

- The Tortugas recorded their first shutout of the season.

- Daytona pitchers combined for a nine-inning one-hitter.

- Neville recorded his second straight multi-hit game and drove in three runs.

- Lewis reached base six times, scored twice, and drove in a run.

- Davies recorded his second straight multi-hit game and drove in three runs.

- Torres posted his second straight multi-hit game and scored twice.

- King recorded his first professional hit, first multi-hit game of the season, and drove in two runs.

- Henley stole two bases and now has seven on the season.

Next Up

Daytona returns home Tuesday to begin a six-game series against the St. Lucie Mets. First pitch at Jackie Robinson Ballpark is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET.







Florida State League Stories from April 12, 2026

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