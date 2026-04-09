Early Deficit Too Much to Overcome, Tortugas Fall 8-1

Published on April 8, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







LAKELAND, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas fell behind early and couldn't recover, dropping their fourth straight game in an 8-1 loss to the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Wednesday night at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium.

The Rundown

Lakeland struck quickly in the first inning.

The Flying Tigers loaded the bases and broke through on a three-run double from Jude Warwick, taking a 4-0 lead before Daytona could settle in.

Daytona answered in the fourth, after a leadoff double from Jacob Friend, the Tortugas put together a two-out rally as Mason Neville delivered an RBI single to cut the deficit to 4-1.

Lakeland added on from there, scoring in the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings to extend the lead.

Daytona generated traffic but couldn't string together key hits, finishing with four hits on the night.

Tyson Lewis singled in the third inning, extending his hitting streak to four games to open the season.

Stat of the Game

12 - Daytona pitchers issued 12 walks, their second-highest total in a game this season.

Notes

- Daytona falls to 1-4 on the season and has lost four straight games.

- The Tortugas have scored first in three of five games this season.

- Daytona has been held to one run in two of its last three games.

- Lewis has reached base in every game this season.

- Friend recorded his second double of the season and has reached base in four of five games.

- Neville recorded his second RBI of the season.

- Henley recorded his fourth hit of the season and third stolen base.

Next Up

Daytona continues its six-game series at Lakeland with a day-game on Thursday, April 9. First pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m. ET. *LAKELAND, Fla. - * The Daytona Tortugas fell behind early and couldn't recover, dropping their fourth straight game in an 8-1 loss to the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Wednesday night at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium.







Florida State League Stories from April 8, 2026

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