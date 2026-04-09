Clearwater Falls Short on Final Play of the Game

Published on April 8, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - Despite loading the bases in the ninth, the Clearwater Threshers (3-2) came within inches of completing their comeback before the tying run was thrown out at home in a 3-2 loss to the Tampa Tarpons (1-4) on Wednesday night at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers look for a rebound performance when they return for game three of the series on Thursday.

Tampa started the scoring for the second straight night, plating two runs on a fielder's choice in the top of the second to take an early 2-0 lead. Juan Villavicencio drew a one-out walk in the fourth inning to become the Threshers' first baserunner of the evening. On the next pitch, Jonathan Hogart sent a shot into the gap in right-center field for extra bases. Villavicencio was able to score from first, cutting the deficit to one run, but Hogart came off the bag on his slide into third and was tagged out after the run came home.

The Tarpons grabbed a run on an RBI single in the seventh, with a great throw from Hogart in right field cutting down the batter attempting to stretch the RBI into a double. Hogart returned to the plate and led off the seventh inning by drawing a walk, and a wild pitch from Tarpons reliever Grayson Carter advanced Hogart to second before Will Vierling hit into a fielder's choice to move Hogart to third. During Matthew Ferrara's at-bat, Carter tossed another wild pitch past the catcher, plating Hogart to cut the deficit back to one.

Vierling led off the ninth with a single and was taken out on a fielder's choice by Ferrara. After a balk by Tarpons closer Jose Ledesma, Guillermo Rosario and Robert Phelps drew back-to-back two-out walks to load the bases. With two outs and the tying run on third, a 0-2 pitch to Griffin Burkholder got past Tarpons catcher Engelth Ureña, and Ferrara took off from third. Ledesma sprinted off the mound to cover the plate as the throw came in from Ureña, in just enough time to tag Ferrara out at the plate. It was a close call, but Ferrara was called out, sealing the Threshers' first home loss of the season, 3-2 to the Tarpons.

Tanner Gresham (0-1) took the loss in his first start, surrendering two runs (one earned) on one hit with one walk and five strikeouts. Jacob Pruitt pitched the next 1.0 inning, retiring all three batters he faced and striking out one. Peyton Havard followed with 3.0 solid innings, allowing one run on four hits and two walks with three strikeouts. Camron Hill tossed 1.0 scoreless and hitless inning, walking two and striking out two. Tyler Bowen allowed two hits in the ninth, but struck out one batter without allowing a walk or a run.

Gresham is the first Threshers pitcher to strike out the side in order this season...Vierling has a hit in each of his first four games...Havard set a new career high with 3.0 innings pitched and three strikeouts...Each of Hogart's last three hits has gone for extra bases...Ferrara recorded the only double plays successfully turned in Wednesday's game...The Threshers continue their first six-game home series against the Tampa Tarpons on Thursday, April Ninth...First pitch on Thursday evening will be at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from April 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.