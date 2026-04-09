Flying Tigers Run Unbeaten Streak to Five in 8-1 Win over Daytona

Published on April 8, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Lakeland Flying Tigers News Release







The Lakeland Flying Tigers (5-0) remained unbeaten in an 8-1 win over the Daytona Tortugas (1-4), on Wednesday night at Joker Marchant Stadium. All nine hitters in the order reached base, drawing 12 walks, while Flying Tigers pitching limited Daytona to just four hits.

Lakeland kicked off the scoring in the bottom of the first off Daytona starter Mason Morris. Jesus Pinto reached on a leadoff infield single before Carson Rucker and Zach MacDonald walked to load the bases. Jude Warwick delivered the biggest hit of the night, a three-run double, before sterling third and scoring on a throwing error, putting the Flying Tigers ahead, 4-0.

The Tortugas added one back off Lakeland starter Cale Wetwiska in the fourth inning. Jacob Friend drew a two-out walk, moved to third on a Kyle Henley single and scored on a single from Mason Neville, leading to a 4-1 Lakeland lead.

Lakeland tacked on one run in the top of the fifth off reliever Tristan Smith. Rucker drew a leadoff walk, stole second, moved to third on a groundout and scored on a wild pitch, extending the lead to 5-1.

The Flying Tigers added two more in the sixth off reliever Griffin Green. Juan Hernandez led off the inning with a walk, stole second and Edian Espinal singled. Anibal Salas hit into an RBI groundout and Bryce Rainer laced an RBI double, giving Lakeland a 7-1 lead. The Flying Tigers scored one in the eighth, with Javier Osorio scoring on a Mike Villani wild pitch.

Charlie Christensen (1-0) earned the win in his first professional outing, going 4.0 perfect innings and striking out five. Wetwiska went 3.2 innings and allowed just one run and three hits along with four punchouts. Morris (0-1) took the loss, allowing four runs (three earned) across 3.0 innings, while walking five and punching out three.

The Flying Tigers look for their sixth consecutive win on Thursday as they face the Tortugas at 11:00 a.m in the third game of a six-game set. Lakeland's Ben Jacobs (0-0, 2.25) is slated to face Jake Brink (1-0, 3.60).







Florida State League Stories from April 8, 2026

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